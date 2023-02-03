When I grow up, I want to drive a tank. And by tank, I mean a big old machine that can blow people off roads by just winking its turn signals. And by big old machine, I mean the famous silent sports car: a 1933 Bentley. To paraphrase Henry Ford (who didn’t make it. Boo for him), I’ll take it in any color, as long as it’s black.

I didn’t say those details right out because a car like that deserves a detour to see. I also see a few caveats to the purchase of one of these beautiful machines. The problems don’t even include gas prices.

Alexandra Paskhaver is a columnist. Her work has been featured in the Gettysburg Times and The Philadelphia Satirer.

