When I grow up, I want to drive a tank. And by tank, I mean a big old machine that can blow people off roads by just winking its turn signals. And by big old machine, I mean the famous silent sports car: a 1933 Bentley. To paraphrase Henry Ford (who didn’t make it. Boo for him), I’ll take it in any color, as long as it’s black.
I didn’t say those details right out because a car like that deserves a detour to see. I also see a few caveats to the purchase of one of these beautiful machines. The problems don’t even include gas prices.
One, old Bentleys are fiendishly expensive. The price of one right now, at least in a drivable condition, is equivalent to the price of a good-sized house. Of course I could sleep in the car, but one hopes to own both the automobile and the garage in which to put it. Otherwise I might find myself spending a lot of time in a room with gray walls and bars on the windows while our boys in blue take turns gunning the beaut in the parking lot.
Two, I can’t drive. Well, I have a license, but that hardly counts. Most of New York has licenses.
The moment I received my own ticket to freedom, Dad forbade me from ever touching the family automobile again, except for the occasions when he let me wash it.
Plus, a vehicular marvel like a 1933 Bentley is noticeable, which would make it hard for me to pursue my other pastime, which is robbing banks. A note to the F.B.I.: I’m just kidding, don’t worry. This is a humor column. I actually only rob laundromats. A college student has to make ends meet somehow.
If I pulled up in a miserable little car like a Honda Civic and exited my institution of choice with a hundred thousand in cash or collared shirts (for the Bentley, or if I had my priorities straight, my tuition), my fellow citizens would hardly bat an eye. But later if I came by in the Bentley, it’d be a piece of cake to nab me:
POLICE OFFICER: “What car was the thief driving?”
CONCERNED CITIZEN: “A 1933 Bentley with a six-cylinder in-line engine, two valves per cylinder, and a side-mounted camshaft.”
POLICE OFFICER. “Any other details?”
CONCERNED CITIZEN: “Plus a 4-speed manual transmission, leaf spring suspension, and a nickel steel chassis. Even if it can only practically hit 30 miles per hour, that bad boy purrs like a tiger. I could go on.”
POLICE OFFICER: “Thank you.”
CONCERNED CITIZEN: “No problem, sir. Just doing your job.”
There are benefits to owning such an old car. As I vividly remember from my Driver’s Ed class, and which I have confirmed in the New Jersey Driver’s Manual, “under state law, the driver, and all passengers of a passenger vehicle (e.g., car, van, pickup truck, and SUV) must wear a seatbelt… (the) exemptions are any passenger vehicle manufactured before July 1, 1966.”
For all you history nerds out there, 1933 is generally agreed upon to be earlier than 1966.
Though I’m not so much of an egotist as to just put that in print without checking. Despite what you might think, journalism has some standards.
This means my first action, after acquiring a 1933 Bentley, would be to invite my calculus professor for a ride, aim myself at an appropriately scenic destination, like the Grand Canyon, and make a very sharp stop… SCREEEEEE!
All of a sudden, homework would be extended indefinitely. Afterward, all I’d need to do would be to replace the windshield.
Now the police will come after me for robbery, murder, and parking tickets. I think I hear the sirens already. For now, I guess the car of my dreams will have to stay there.
Alexandra Paskhaver is a columnist. Her work has been featured in the Gettysburg Times and The Philadelphia Satirer.
