The recently signed state budget fails to address Pennsylvania’s most pressing issue, reducing our reliance on local property taxes as the primary source for funding public education. Pennsylvania homeowners remain overtaxed and too many school districts are short- changed by our continued use of this antiquated, unfair, and unconstitutional system.

It is hardworking homeowners that are footing the bill for public education. Even worse, the bulk of that is on a select group of property owners due to a provision in the law known as “hold harmless.” This law enacted in 1992 ensured that no school district would receive less funding than it did the year prior, even when its student population declined. So, in school districts where student enrollment decreased, their per-pupil state funding continued to grow. Whereas the school districts where the population grew never received enough funding to cover their growing costs. As a result, many school districts regularly raised local property taxes to make up for the state’s failure to provide needed funds.

Lisa Boscola is a state senator for the 18th Senatorial District, which includes parts of Lehigh and Northampton counties. A Democrat, her term expires in 2026.

