Jeff Cook

Sports Illustrated is now a monthly magazine. I’m sure it has a huge digital presence in today’s market, but before the internet it was a weekly. I have been a faithful reader of SI for nearly 60 years. I usually read it cover to cover within a few days when it arrives at the office in the mail. The writing and photography have always set the standard and this tradition continues.

