Jeff Cook
Sports Illustrated is now a monthly magazine. I’m sure it has a huge digital presence in today’s market, but before the internet it was a weekly. I have been a faithful reader of SI for nearly 60 years. I usually read it cover to cover within a few days when it arrives at the office in the mail. The writing and photography have always set the standard and this tradition continues.
One piece in the most recent issue moved me. It was written by Taylor Plimpton, the son of famed pro-athlete-portraying author George Plimpton. The elder Plimpton gained fame in the 1970s when he trained and played in exhibition games with professional sports teams (Detroit Lions, Boston Celtics) and then wrote about his experience for Sports Illustrated and other publications. He certainly looked out of place in the game-action photos. I’m not sure such a stunt would fly today.
Taylor described the experience of taking his 7-year-old son to a Lions-Jets game at Met-Life Stadium. They were Lions fans, thanks to his legendary father. George’s grandson wore his fandom on his sleeve and verbally confronted a large Jets fan behind him without trepidation. They were ecstatic when their team somehow found a way to win.
The writer of the article talked about the times when he watched sports with his dad on the television and then, a generation later, with his own son. The joy of sitting side by side sharing a passion without needing to say a word.
It made me think of my own father and watching sports with him. He was a fan and had played sports in high school. Sunday afternoons were usually spent watching the NFL. There was baseball in the summer and other sports all year round.
When he got sick from cancer, I started to visit once a month. There were times we sat on the couch together watching sports. In those moments, I could dream that I was a kid again and he was in the prime of life.
Jim Hale
It’s strange to be ambivalent about something beautiful.
The birds’ dawn — and pre-dawn — chorus is an amazing sound.
It’s interesting to speculate about what all of them are saying to each other, and why they need to repeat it so often.
My question is, just because they can’t sleep, why do they need to wake me up?
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
I decided to do something different for my husband Ben’s birthday last week.
On my drive to the commissioners’ meeting, I stopped at Dollar General to get a balloon, and I asked if the employees would wish him a “Happy Birthday” in a short video.
Their enthusiasm at 8 a.m. was unmatched, and it inspired me to ask other strangers, friends, and family to send videos to show him that evening.
Since I was running early to the morning meeting, I was able to send multiple messages to friends and family and call Ben’s parents about the idea. I was lucky enough to have the Adams County commissioners and a member of the security department participate.
From his Grandma Honey reciting poetry to the incredibly nice staff member at Dough & Arrows telling him to enjoy his cookie dough I bought him, it became quite an eclectic group of people. The video included about 15 people and lasted nearly 6 minutes.
We had dinner plans at his parents’ house, so I revealed the video to him there. He was laughing as different people wished him well on his birthday.
While it was a last-minute idea, it came together so well. I am not the best at keeping surprises from him, so I managed to hold it together for one day. The best part was hearing him say how many people reached out to wish him a “happy birthday” throughout the day before he knew about the video.
I wanted to do something special for his birthday, and I’d say it was definitely unforgettable.
Harry Hartman
Anniversaries are very unique things. It does seem odd to me that we take time to both celebrate good anniversaries (weddings, birthdays, job start dates, etc.), but we also take the same amount of time, at least I do, to remember and reflect on negative event anniversaries.
What got me thinking about this is this past week is the one-year anniversary of the series of strikes that I suffered. Growing up I was a very healthy person and never spent a night in the hospital, never was seriously sick or seriously injured even though I played ice hockey from the age of 7 to 20 and spent a lot of time out in the woods hiking and camping.
In reflecting back on the year since the strokes, I have made progress in my recovery, gained the majority of my strength back on my left side, through a lot of physical therapy and exercise and a lot of night-time walking got rid of the limp in my left leg and even mentally I am feeling better.
Even though in the back of my mind I knew I was suffering mini-strokes, I decided to ignore them for as long as possible. Growing up I think many of us think we are invincible, and I guess I held onto that thought a few years too many.
It was a very sobering experience to hear the words from a doctor that I had suffered a stroke and numerous mini strokes. It was also scary to hear him ask me what I was thinking by ignoring the stroke symptoms for several days and thinking they would go away on their own and everything would go back to normal.
I certainly can relate to some of the things Sen. John Fetterman has gone through, and just as he did, I certainly suffered from “stroke depression” and still do in some ways. Disappointment in the fact that my body had let me down by having the strokes and also that loss of invincibility and the scary realization that I can no longer do what I could at 20, 30 or even 40, are all things that hit me hard. I am also not as driven as I was prior to the strokes. Believe it or not, in many ways and in many situations, I am more easy going. Some would call that maturity; I call it a fear of having another stroke and dying from it.
It is funny what really got my head back in the game was meeting with my life insurance agent after the strokes and him telling me that I could be classified as disabled. That statement really shook me up and I realized I had to suck it up and get better and no therapy or exercise was going to do that if I did not get my head back in the game.
It truly sucks getting old. Or it truly sucks that I have gotten old.
