Just as beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so is censorship. In 1964, Justice Potter Stewart offered this on hard-core pornography, in Jacobellis v. Ohio: He could not use words to describe pornography, but “I know it when I see it.” A lot has changed since 1964 – including pornography and censorship. (We now have the literally unbelievable scenario where a Supreme Court nominee, and mother of two children,claims to be unable say what a woman is. Because she’s “not a biologist.” Whatever.)
Speaking of whatever, what each of us may think about censorship, it has its uses. For example, during wartime, the Government routinely censors soldiers’ mail, because someone might let something slip, and tip off the other side as to “our” plans. Of course, in the government’s eyes, it’s always for our own good. Then there’s this: Would any responsible parent encourage/allow his or her child to indulge himself or herself in pornographic materials (which our “Unity” President claims we all engage? For his information “we” don’t!) Is that concept, i.e., protecting our young from exposure to smut, responsible behavior on the part of parents? Or is it restricting our children’s education and development, i.e., censorship? (Remember, just as beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so is censorship.) Clear-thinking, honest people would say, “Of course, it’s responsible behavior.” Not only that, but parents who don’t act in the best interests of their children run the very clear risk of being arrested for child abuse and neglect. That’s what civilized societies do! Hmm, maybe it’s time to take a hard look at the “woke-istas” and their policies and programs, to see whether they can pass the test of common sense before we rush pell-mell down the paths they demand.
Yes, there are groups and individuals who will push any crazy concept, so long as no one stands up to and points out the craziness (or stupidity) behind it. Here’s just one example: A group called the Authors Guild just announced (Gettysburg Times, 4/23/22) that it’s forming a Banned Books Club, “the latest initiative from the literary world in response to as wave of censorship and restrictions over the past year.” Possibly to illuminate the Guild’s focus, target audience, etc., its first selection is a book titled ”Two Boys Kissing,” a so-called “young adult” novel by David Levithan. Now, because we shouldn’t judge a book by its cover (or title) it’s possible, but not likely, that the book actually doesn’t focus on immoral behavior between a pair of teenage boys. The real question remains: Is this book proper material for children to be reading? Particularly those under puberty? Please keep in mind that, although we have, as a society, increasingly drifted into using euphemisms when discussing sensitive topics, children’s morals matter. What’s worse, we excuse our failure to live up to our classic moral standards more and more each and every day, to the point where our “Unity” President, in dismissing criticisms of his Supreme Court nominee’s persistent failure to administer any but the slightest penalties to child pornography convictees, on the basis that “it’s everywhere on the internet,” and “everybody does it.” Sorry, Mr. President: Just because it’s there doesn’t require that ANYONE wallow in it; and: No, Mr. President, EVERYBODY doesn’t. Right’s still right, and wrong’s still wrong.
Given that the Authors Guild seems to be giving a huge finger to parents who care about their own children’s morals, specifically and deliberately promoting a “young adult” novel apparently celebrating immorality between two teen boys, does the Guild bear any responsibility for (apparently) promoting material that may corrupt our children’s morals? And now the question of censorship takes on a totally different hue. History has shown us, time and again, that moral decisions, made by moral people, make for a moral society. Immorality, and even amorality, rots it. Remember, morality, not religiosity, is the basis on which a society develops and depends for its fundamental honesty and ethics. Moreover, the average age of “graphic content exposure” is currently ages 9-11, typically 10 – and drifting lower. And no, this doesn’t include what they’re exposed to in school-approved and -encouraged “health studies.” For those who are OK with that approach, they needn’t change a thing; consistent with all things ’progressive,” it’ll only get more so. For those who aren’t, it’s high time to address it and fix things.
Freedom of speech is, and must remain, fundamental to a free society. As George Washington put it, “If the freedom of speech is taken away, then deaf and dumb we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.”
And then, there’s Twitter. More on that next time.
I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let me know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a Conservative Thinker and an Adams County Voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.
