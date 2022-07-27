This year’s state budget invests in Pennsylvania in many ways. As chairman of the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, I am particularly pleased with its investment in Pennsylvania’s No. 1 industry, agriculture. In fact, this budget creates jobs, promotes tourism and provides much-needed support to our agriculture industry and family farms, which put food on our tables.

This year, as Pennsylvania farmers were attempting to overcome pandemic-related supply chain and labor shortage issues, the commonwealth’s $7.1 billion poultry industry was hit with an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza or “avian flu.” Such outbreaks require the immediate extermination and disposal of entire flocks of affected poultry to prevent the disease from spreading. This comes at a great cost to farmers who, after losing their chickens and the eggs they produce, must then sanitize their barns and wait several weeks before re-populating them.

Rep. Dan Moul, R-Adams, is chairman House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.