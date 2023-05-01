Abortion has taken center stage over the past decade.
Or, at least, it has become a major and frequent topic of discussion.
It seems as though nearly everyone has an opinion and they are more than willing to share it, frequently and vocally.
The division between abortion supporters and anti-abortion supporters is rancorous.
In the dispute, the sides selected more congenial labels: Pro-choice and pro-life.
Sounds good, eh? Who could be against either “such supportive sounding” groups?
Also, some of our representatives in our Congress are adamantly taking stands. Plus, with more conservatively-leaning judges on the Supreme Court, the court has become entangled in the debate.
Wait! What?
I realize that Supreme Court justices are reputed to be the wisest in our land. However, do they hold medical degrees?
Are any of them experienced in providing medical services?
Sorry, those are rhetorical questions. No, they do not have medical training! If any of them do, they are keeping it well hidden!
So why do they – certain persons of great wisdom – feel free to provide medical guidance to half of our population?
Speaking as a woman, I have needed medical care and guidance all my life. That need was intensified each time I was pregnant!
Frankly, I would not want me as a patient. With each pregnancy, I had problems and my second pregnancy went totally awry.
During my second pregnancy, for what seemed like an eternity, I felt intensely ill and totally fatigued. In fact, I pondered how long I would survive. At seven months, my body finally saved my spouse and me additional anguish by expelling the lifeless form that I had been carrying. Sadly, it was severely deformed. The doctors could not determine the gender. It had not developed sexual organs.
Even the medical experts who helped me through the painful struggle could only provide support and sympathy and some relief from the residual pain. Medical technology was extremely limited in its capacity to monitor pregnancies the way it can now.
No, I did not need a justice. I needed medical support.
The labor room is no place for judges!
What is required is total health care!
What hubris! These justices, congressional representatives, and politicians are guilty of excessive pride!
Judges, who are not in positions to make healthcare rulings, must cease interfering with Women’s Health Care. The justices are not medically certified or experienced!
Likewise, judges should not be the arbiters of which medicines should be available to treat health care issues.
Yet, unfortunately, since Mifepristone has been tagged the “abortion pill,” the medication has been treated as though abortion is its only function.
That is not true! There are many applications for Mifepristone.
Random gynecological health issues from menstrual problems such as heavy bleeding, severe cramping to fibroid growths can be effectively treated with “the pill.” And, that’s just regarding some of women’s reproductive health care needs.
Also, ”the pill” can be effective in treating hyperglycemia (high-levels of blood sugar.) “The pill” is used to correct the blood-sugar levels.
Remarkably, Mifeprestone has been shown to effectively combat veterans’ PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). Clinical trials testing Mifepristone indicate that “the pill” acts on the nervous system to suppress chemicals that cause severe nervousness.
These are just some of the uses that this medicine is prescribed to treat.
So, what happens if “the abortion pill” is banned? Obviously, folks who need the medication for other ailments cannot get the treatment.
Mifepristone, which was approved by the Federal Drug Administration, has a healthy record. It has been used safely for 23 years. Thus, there is no reasonable rationale for removing it from the market.
It is not the justice department’s purview to eliminate a medication that has the proper approval from the drug administration.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is in charge of assuring the safety of the foods we eat and the drugs we take. Therefore, Mifepristone should be among the drugs available to medical providers.
Yet, it seemed that because “the pill” can be administered in the event that a woman requires an abortion, that the Supreme Court justices found themselves trying to deal with “the Mifepristone problem.” Fortunately, on Friday, April 21, the court, in a 7 to 2 vote, let the “the pill” remain available until a final – and hopefully healthcare focused ruling — can be rendered.
Unfortunately, back in 1974, members of the medical community did not have access to the high-tech resources for monitoring pregnancies. If they’d had access to today’s technology, I feel certain they would have ended my misbegotten pregnancy, immediately. Today’s medical resources make it possible for a woman’s doctor to eliminate her intense pain and the nonessential jeopardy to her health and even to her life. Medicine, today, can focus on both the mom and how the fetus is developing.
That’s a vast improvement!
There is the chance that a majority of justices on the Supreme Court has a tendency to restrict “the abortion pill.” If that happens, it is possible that women will continue to unnecessarily bear a lack of health care treatment.
That would be malpractice! There is no reason for such flawed health care in today’s world. Unbelievably, in 2023, too many women are currently suffering through the same distress, jeopardy and pain that could not be avoided in the 1970’s. That is, in part, thanks to some states’ governors and local politicians.
Back in 1974 when my spouse and I endured our tragedy, it took us a while to reconcile the situation and even to discuss it.
Over time we did address the loss.
My spouse explained that he felt helpless to ease either my physical or emotional distress. He noted that he worried about my overall health and the baby’s health. Now just briefly recalling the anguish that blackened that entire year, we are worried!
Certainly we do not wish to see anyone suffer so grievously.
Plus, we worry about our granddaughters’ futures.
Anyone, who feels compelled to direct someone on dealing with women’s health issues, should talk with individuals who have endured the numerous problems that can plague women’s health. Short of doing extensive research, these justices, congressional representatives, and politicians ordinarily are not equipped to make regulations on womens’ health. They do not seem to understand that they are placing women in jeopardy.
