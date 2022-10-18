No warrior without help: That’s the motto of Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc.
Note it is Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors. There is a national organization, but there are two significant differences. First, of course, the Pennsylvania group provides assistance only to those who live here and those residing in Pennsylvania during treatment or rehab.
The second major difference is that the Pennsylvania group spends hardly anything on administration or marketing – the only fundraising expense is an annual gala dinner for veterans around Veterans’ Day weekend, which raises money to pay for their accommodations and small gifts. Conversely, top executives of the national organization are paid more than $200,000 a year. (There is also an organization called Keystone Wounded Warriors operating in eastern Pennsylvania, but it is limited to “specifically those wounded on or after September 11, 2001.”)
Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors is an independent organization of volunteers working out of their own homes. That means 96 cents of every dollar raised to help veterans (the other 4 cents is spent on paper and postage); there are no paid employees. The Encompass Rating System by Charity Navigator gave Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors a grade of 100 for its finance and accountability.
Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors owes its existence to my friends Maj. Gen. (ret.) Gerald Sajer and his wife Helen. Gerald passed away in 2011 and is sorely missed; Helen carries on. Her efforts and accomplishments are remarkable.
In 2006, the Sajers began inviting two wounded soldiers each week who were in rehab at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington, D.C., to bring their families for weekend visits to their home, Hidden Horse Farm, in East Berlin. Helen, a former nurse, was able to provide care as needed. Shortly thereafter, the Sajers were hosting veterans from other VA hospitals. Then the Sajers started hearing about other veterans in crisis, facing illness or loss, either wounded physically, or suffering from PTSD or TBI (traumatic brain injury).
According to Helen, “While they’re in the military, soldiers receive support services, but some services are not available after discharge. Many veterans are not aware of what kinds of support the Veterans Administration provides, and some do not know how VA hospitals can serve them. In any event, the assistance we offer is not available from either. When appropriate, Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors encourages those who are eligible to enter either the VA or VA hospital systems.”
In time, the Sajers’ friends and associates began chipping in, eventually raising about $50,000. Helen wasn’t sure at first about starting an organization, but Gerald said, “No warrior should be without help. They need to recover and people want to help.”
In 2007, Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors became a 501©3 nonprofit organization and began to grow. Support has been coming from individuals, civic and business groups, veterans organizations, schools, and religious institutions. Even the state has chipped in: when you renew your vehicle registration, look for the box to check off to make a donation to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors.
Veterans’ needs include one-time help with utility bills, security deposits, rent, home repairs, medical bills and equipment, or travel expenses so spouses can visit hospitalized veterans. It’s important to note that Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors does not pay credit card bills, car payments, or send money to veterans directly except in unusual circumstances, and verifies that the persons needing help are in fact veterans. Their response to a call for help usually takes less than 24 hours.
“Two-thirds of the veterans we help are unemployed,” said Army Lt. Col. (ret.) Gordon Weith, vice president of the board of Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors. “We don’t do fundraising events, but people do events on our behalf, and money is our biggest need.” It’s a need that continues to grow along with the number of families the organization helps each year.
Over the past three years, Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors has been able to assist more than 1,000 veterans and their families with more than $1.5 million in assistance each year. “We are check writers. We’re not social workers and we don’t pretend to be,” said Weith.
If you know a wounded warrior or family member of a wounded warrior, tell her or him about Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors and how the organization can help. The phone number is 717-260-3622. Alternatively, send an e-mail to help@woundedwarriors.org, then leave a message at the 24-hour voicemail hotline, 855-PAWWHELP (855-729-9435).
If you would like to help provide any of the services Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors offers, please send a note to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill PA, 17011, with a brief description of what you would like to do.
“In addition to money, Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors could use volunteers to help spread the word about what it can and cannot do for veterans,” said Helen Sajer.
For more information, or to make a tax-deductible contribution on line, go to www.PAWoundedWarriors.org.
Thank you.
