They were trying to impress him. The shrimp cocktail was perfectly chilled. The cocktail sauce was the exact right blend of Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, lemon juice, and horseradish. The Cobb salad was a flawless mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, endive, and watercress, garnished with hard-boiled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, turkey breast, avocado, and Monterey Jack cheese, drizzled with red-wine vinaigrette dressing.

The 16-ounce piece of prime rib had just the right amount of fat so that it would self-baste. Before beginning the slow-roasting, it was generously covered with a mixture of butter, freshly ground black pepper, kosher salt, and herbes de Provence. The baked potato was lightly crusted and gently infused with drawn butter and sour cream, with a hint of chive. The dessert was a fitting finale for this meal. It was a piece of key lime pie that was as smooth as silk. It was generously garnished with fresh red raspberries that had been halved.

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.