As Pennsylvania families gather around their dinner tables, I hope they’ll say a small prayer for the three Pennsylvania police officers we’ve already lost this year: Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski, and Temple University Officer Christopher Fitzgerald.

Chief McIntire and Officers Sluganski and Fitzgerald made the ultimate sacrifice. They are heroes. It’s in their memory that I hope state lawmakers can come together to help law enforcement do their jobs safely, and return home to their families. That means giving them more backup.

David Kennedy is the president of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association.

