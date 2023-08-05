Jeff Cook
A shriek of pure delight came from the back seat of my car. I couldn’t understand what he said but Owen was clearly excited. He had just opened a pack of “Pokémon cards” and was gleeful about the prize addition to his collection.
This was the fourth year for Camp Cook. Owen turns nine in less than a fortnight. His cousin Ethan will be eight after Christmas. Who knows how long the fun and educational experiences of our “camp” will still be treasured by the boys?
A tip of the cap to the counselors — Nancy, Debby and Keith for crafting such a fine blend of week-long activities that culminated yesterday with a visit to the seat of our government. Washington might never be the same.
I don’t claim to understand the Pokémon craze but Nancy and I observed its power when we visited Niagara Falls in 2016. Tourists were everywhere, searching for what? I’m still not sure.
One of the camp traditions is a visit to “The Purple Piggy.” The new location at the outlets provides more space for everything. We went there on Wednesday afternoon.
Despite the incredible variety of toys and cool stuff, Ethan and Owen made a beeline for the Pokémon display. Appropriately, it was next to the cash register.
In the end, I made out pretty well. I was expecting to shell out more than I did. They had laser focus and we were out of there in under 15 minutes.
The cards are a hot-ticket item. Still, six packs (not a six-pack) cost more than $40.00 (with no Joe Palooka comic strips that used to come with bubble gum). It’s a simple matter of supply and demand.
I felt a bit like an enabler, having witnessed the thrall of those captivated, yet I suppose there are worse obsessions. Surely they’ll grow out of it. Maybe I just don’t understand?
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
Ben and I recently saw the “Barbie” movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, and absolutely loved it. I did not go into the movie with high expectations, but it surprised me. While it had an impressive cast, the overall message was the best part. I won’t spoil it for those who haven’t seen it yet.
It definitely had memorable characters with their own quirks.
Personally, my favorite was “weird” Barbie played by Kate McKinnon with short, spikey hair. I had a phase when I was a kid, where I thought I could be a hairstylist and attempted to cut Barbie’s hair down way too far that it matched her jagged hairdo.
Ryan Gosling did not disappoint as Ken with his comedic timing and fantastic singing. I had no idea he could carry a tune, but he was so entertaining with his competitive energy throughout the movie.
The best scene was when Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, talks to an elderly woman on a bench. Barbie looks at the woman and tells her she is beautiful. The woman replies, “I know it.” The elderly woman was Ann Roth, an Oscar-winning costume designer. According to IMDb.com, Roth was born on Oct. 30, 1931 in Hanover, Pa. When I learned of the local connection, I loved the scene even more.
John Spangler
This week I had to set aside reporting duties to fulfill an obligation made months ago to join my spouse in providing presentations to a clergy couple conference held in a lovely retreat setting in Virginia. This offered two benefits to us. First, we knew very little about this geography and have been slow to learn more about the lovely Shenandoah valley. Secondly, it offered us a chance to see people we knew as seminarians, now married and in the midst of their ministries, many with kids and tales to tell.
It gave me a bit of a flashback to nearly four decades ago when my wife and I attended an early version of this kind of conference for early clergy couples at Elizabethtown College. Morale was wobbly in those days because congregations were reluctant to call women in ministry. That resistance was a very strong headwind in those days, and we thought it better we avoid such gatherings in the future.
So here we were, ironically responsible for providing something helpful (four days worth) to this next generation of clergy couples. I hope that we offered them something better than our own first experience. We gave it our best, I believe, and tried to avoid the “we have all the answers” attitude. Because we don’t. Clergy couples have a new set of challenges, including the anxieties of post-COVID church life. But they are bright and energetic, and I think they will make their way along this pilgrimage with excellent successes and creative, faithful efforts.
Ethan Larsh
I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Paul Reubens, or how many knew him, Pee Wee Herman.
Pee Wee was a fixture of my childhood. I loved Pee Wee’s Big Adventure. Pee wee dancing to “Tequila” in the biker bar? Gold. The ghost of Large Marge giving him a ride? Golder.
I love the movies where he has small cameos, particularly Batman Returns, both Paul Reubens and Diane Salinger, who plays Simone in Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, portray The Penguin’s rich parents who abandon their disfigured baby in the sewer.
I watched it again recently as an adult, after years of seeing it. It holds up – I found it just as hilarious as when I was kid, and reminded of its ultra-wholesomeness.
With Paul Reubens’ death, it feels like a little bit of our childhood died as well.
Harry Hartman
There are news stories that we publish in the Gettysburg Times that are tough to write and even tougher for the community to read. This week’s lead stories were a very strong example of that. I tell at least one reader a day, “We do not make the news, we only report on it.”
There are also stories that while not great to write, the results that are garnered after the story is published make the writer feel good about the story.
I have experienced two of those good results stories in the past several weeks and those type of reactions and feedback that the Times receives helps to remind me why I studied journalism and publishing in college.
The first story involved the Gettysburg Community Soup Kitchen and their growing need for food and supplies to continue their important service to our community. I was asked by our editor, Deb Thomas, to do a story to spread the word on the needs of the soup kitchen. The day the story ran, the actions of our community proved that we live in a great community. Food and financial donations rolled into the soup kitchen that day and have continued to come in in the past several weeks and the need for donated food and financial donations continues, so please do not stop donating whatever you can to the Gettysburg Community Soup Kitchen. One of the other highlights of doing the story was I also was able to get to know some of the employees at the soup kitchen and several volunteers. It is a shame that we need the local soup kitchen in our community, but getting to know those who are running the organization made me feel great about the organization and the care they have for those that they help and provide for.
The second story that I wrote and showed what a great place we live in was the preview of National Night Out events that was published last week.
National Night Out events were held in several communities in the county on Tuesday evening and turn out by the community exceeded expectations as Adams County residents came out to support our local police departments and first responders.
The response and great interactions between community members and our local police prove that the anti-police stupidity that was promoted by many, including some clueless locals, in the past several years did not affect how the majority of Adams County residents feel about our local police officers.
As someone who deals with many local police officers on a daily basis, I can tell all that we have some great local officers who go above and beyond the call of duty to protect and serve us.
The National Night Out events are great things for both residents and first responders to get to know each other, I applaud and thank the communities and police departments that took the time and effort to host these events. These types of events truly make Adams County a special place for all.
