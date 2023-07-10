Serious, insightful and unafraid financial analysts long ago discredited the monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics report. In their collective opinion, BLS’ analysis of the economy’s job gains is a federal government public relations tool, the goal of which is to deceive and distract from the truth. Zero Hedge is one of the few sources that dissects reality and publishes the results. On its website, Zero Hedge states its mission: “to widen the scope of financial, economic and political information available to the professional investing public, to skeptically examine and, where necessary, to attack the flaccid institution that financial journalism has become….”

On its deep dive into purposefully misleading BLS reports from May and prior months, Zero Hedge arrived at the inescapable conclusion that the mainstream media ignored and that White House economists dutifully covered up. Since the COVID-19 crash, new U.S. jobs have gone to foreign-born workers. May’s 339,000 jobs went to overseas workers who, not coincidentally, are low-paid.

Joe Guzzardi is a Project for Immigration Reform analyst who has written about immigration for more than 30 years. Contact him at guzzjoe@yahoo.com.

