Serious, insightful and unafraid financial analysts long ago discredited the monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics report. In their collective opinion, BLS’ analysis of the economy’s job gains is a federal government public relations tool, the goal of which is to deceive and distract from the truth. Zero Hedge is one of the few sources that dissects reality and publishes the results. On its website, Zero Hedge states its mission: “to widen the scope of financial, economic and political information available to the professional investing public, to skeptically examine and, where necessary, to attack the flaccid institution that financial journalism has become….”
On its deep dive into purposefully misleading BLS reports from May and prior months, Zero Hedge arrived at the inescapable conclusion that the mainstream media ignored and that White House economists dutifully covered up. Since the COVID-19 crash, new U.S. jobs have gone to foreign-born workers. May’s 339,000 jobs went to overseas workers who, not coincidentally, are low-paid.
From 1972 to 2022, real corporate profits per capita rose 185 percent; GDP per capita rose 141 percent, and productivity rose 135 percent. Yet, the average hourly wage for production and nonsupervisory workers rose 1 percent, a seemingly impossible outcome. The post-1970 economic shift from wage earners to corporations represents the greatest transfer of wealth in U.S. history. During the four-decade-long period, many trillions of dollars have been effectively stolen from American workers and put into investors’ bank accounts.
Even to the most jaundiced observers, well-aware that the monthly BLS reports are lies to reflect the brightest possible picture to an unsuspecting public, the raw data is shocking. While the U.S. economy added 3.9 million jobs from its pre-COVID level, Zero Hedge uncovered the rest of the U.S. workers’ story, a tragic one. In May, the number of native-born workers tumbled yet again, dropping by a whopping 369,000 to 130.7 million; the foreign-born workers increase surged by 297,000 to a record high 30.4 million.
Analyzed from a single month’s perspective, May 2023, the labor market’s foreign-born influx is difficult to wrap one’s head around – the federal government’s callous refusal to enforce immigration laws has culminated in the latest labor report which documents foreign-born job gains and job stagnation for U.S. workers. The result is the long sought-after goal of previous, mostly Democratic administrations – although Republican President George W. Bush always pushed for a work permission amnesty – to make more cheap labor available to the donor class who also represent their voting bloc.
Administration officials rely on the hyped-up, post-COVID labor shortage to defend President Biden’s open border agenda. Many analysts dispute that a worker shortage exists and instead argue that higher wages would attract more job seekers.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and White House representative Katie Tobin urged accelerated immigration to provide more cheap labor. Riamondo: “We’re down a million immigrants a year – that’s a workforce that we need.” Mayorkas, aboard Air Force One traveling to El Paso: “The labor shortage in the United States is one powerful example of how desperately we need to fix our broken immigration system,” amnesty code words.
Tobin: “We’re extremely focused on…increasing the number of legal pathways for people migrating to the United States and … making it easier for them to access those legal pathways,” a reference to the CBP One app, a dubious and often nonfunctioning tool that, when operational, leads to illegal immigrants receiving a two-year parole with employment authorization.
During the 18 months that remain in Biden’s presidency, cheap labor addicts in the corporate world will have many tens of thousands more pliant workers available to exploit. Illegal immigrants are not only pouring across the border, but also are arriving at the nation’s busiest airports, as well as sea and ferry ports. In April, Customs and Border Protection’s field operation office recorded 92,106 encounters with illegal immigrants, mostly at airports.
Unquestionably, Biden, his White House team and his donors are pleased with their immigration agenda’s catastrophic consequences on U.S. workers and are eager to maintain the status quo. Not a shred of evidence exists that Biden or any of his cohorts will take steps to reduce the anti-American worker program that puts illegal aliens in line for jobs ahead of U.S. workers.
Joe Guzzardi is a Project for Immigration Reform analyst who has written about immigration for more than 30 years. Contact him at guzzjoe@yahoo.com.
