Once again, it’s summer and Pennsylvania is without a new state budget. It’s a story we hear all too often in our state’s capital and I want to take the opportunity to explain why I am a firm supporter of the 2023-24 spending plan that passed the Senate in late June.

The $45.5 billion spending proposal that passed in both chambers has a lot to like. It contains no broad-based tax increases, fully funds state government’s core-responsibilities and obligations and puts money away to prevent future tax increases. It is an expression of our priorities that puts Pennsylvania in a strong position.

Sen. Tracy Pennycuick represents the 24th Senate District, which covers portions of Berks and Montgomery counties.

