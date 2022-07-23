Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
One of the things that has helped me through my grief is focusing on projects to memorialize my younger brother, who passed away in March.
I shared a couple weeks ago about a memorial butterfly tattoo I got on my arm, but I’ve created a whole bookshelf to remember Vinny with these items.
Vinny was one of those people who kept everything at his house. He never had the heart to throw stuff away. My save-the-date magnet for our 2019 wedding still sat on his refrigerator in 2022.
He also kept the burgundy tie he wore as a groomsman from the day and the place card with his name inscribed on it. A family friend of mine suggested I make a “happy box” to keep things that remind of him, especially the good memories. I added his tie in there, and I have the place card on display on one of the shelves.
I also had a pair of his Aztec-print shorts and my favorite white and navy silk shirt of his made into stuffed puppy dogs on display, in addition to mini-frames with pictures of him wearing the clothes. I also got one for my parents with his one of his famous plaid shirts he wore way too often. He absolutely loved animals.
As I was pulling photos for his funeral, I wanted to create a memorial photobook for my family to have. It was a welcome distraction to focus on the fun memories, and I doubt I would have found the time to do it if I pushed it off.
I created the photobook on Mixbook.com, where I followed some other formats of memorial photobooks, but I customized it to add a lot more pages, photos, and stories about my brother. I wanted my older brother and parents to have a say, so Mixbook allows you to send the book to other people to edit and review.
I had his t-shirts made into a blanket, turned his guitar picks into earrings with rose gold charms, and printed photo strips at LA Camera in Chambersburg.
The memorial bookshelf also has an action figure of the World Wrestling Entertainment wrestler, The Undertaker, who was his favorite. I also have a lot of photos of him, and a playbook copy for the production of the musical “Smile,” that we were in together during high school.
These items bring me back to happier times during our childhood. Memorial projects are a nice way to honor a loved one’s memory.
Tom Sixeas
Sunday saw the end of the line for the New Oxford legion baseball team for the 2022 season.
The team qualified for the Region 4 tournament that was played in Red Lion and after a tremendous pitching performance by Jesse Bitzer to lead them to victory on Friday afternoon, they lost a pair of tough games and were eliminated.
I had the pleasure of seeing them play seven times this season and they were a fun team to watch, no doubt about it. The pitching was outstanding, the hitting was fantastic and the team played excellent defense.
Head coach Scott Anderson does an awesome job with his team and the postgame interviews with him are always top notch. No matter the question, he always gives a thoughtful answer and you don’t get a bunch of clichés and “coach speak” from him. The occasional phone calls are also very informative. I’ve known Scott for 22 years and he’s never been anything but a pleasure to deal with. He’s always been very accommodating with his time.
In short, I’ll miss covering this very fine ballclub. But that group of young men are on to do big things, in my opinion.
Michael Cooper-White
In our large extended family (I was blessed with 72 first cousins), there were always kids’ tables when the clan gathered for major feasts. It was a big deal when one got promoted to the big people’s table.
Perhaps that’s why I’m always intrigued by where people sit in meetings. It usually matters who’s at the table and in what position.
At one of the municipalities I cover for the paper, a former manager sat amidst the supervisors. Her successor sits at the back of the room, as do all staff. The balance of power clearly shifted. In another, all staff are at the table with the elected folks, while in still another only the mayor joins council members around the “big kids” table.
The attorneys are usually near at hand, signifying how our public servants must operate in a highly regulated and litigious society.
“But where,” you may be wondering “do the news reporters sit?” I try to be close to the action so I can see and hear the decision-makers. The downside of being up front is I can’t see the body language of citizens behind me who come to watch or offer public comments.
As one would expect, public officials have a variety of responses to us in “the press.” Some are friendly and welcoming. Others seem a bit wary. One made it clear he sees me as a bother. One chair turns to me at the end of every meeting and kindly asks if I need clarification from anyone in the room before they adjourn.
We’re not even in the room, of course, when a board or council goes into “executive session” to discuss personnel or legal matters. Under Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Law, no decisions are to be made in such sessions. Without the background confidential discussion, sometimes it can be hard to explain a decision.
I’m grateful for those who choose to sit in the seats of local government, which seem increasingly hot these days. For what it’s worth, I think the elected officials do well to keep close the school and municipal employees who keep the wheels rolling on a daily basis.
Jeff Cook
Abraham Lincoln didn’t think much of the two-and-one-half minute speech he gave at the dedication of the Gettysburg National Cemetery on November 19, 1863. History has disagreed with his assessment.
Lincoln and the local citizenry of his day come to life in Gettysburg Foundation’s “Ticket to the Past: A Virtual Reality Experience” held at the same train station where our 16th president disembarked the previous afternoon following a five-and-one-half hour circuitous journey from Washington, D.C. by rail.
Earlier this week, I donned the headset to travel back in time, along with my wife Nancy, her brother Keith and his wife Debbie. The entire program takes less than an hour and is well worth the reasonable admission fee.
After several minutes to digest the content of placards detailing the history of the railroad and Lincoln’s address, patrons are given the choice to hear from three different personalities of the era: Basil Biggs, a free African American; Eli Blanchard, an 18-year old soldier-musician and Dorothea Horatio, a young nurse.
I chose Biggs for I have heard of his many accomplishments. I learned that he came here from Maryland as a free man. After the battle, he and his co-workers tasked themselves with exhuming dead soldiers from shallow temporary graves so they could be properly interred at the new cemetery in town. He was well-paid for his ghoulish labors and eventually bought a farm on the borough outskirts. He became a veterinarian and worked for many years at Gettysburg College. His hologram spoke to me and served as a reminder that we are all created equal according to our Constitution.
Lincoln had to travel via Baltimore and Hanover to get here. Gettysburg was the end of the line, the furthest western station on the railroad at the time, and so it is as well the end of my line.
Good day.
Andrea Grabenstein
Last weekend I stepped away from G’burg and spent some time in the P’burg.
Pittsburgh’s annual Picklesburg kicked off July 12.
In a tribute to all things “dill-licious” and “dill-lightfull,” Pittsburg became a hub to welcome patrons who enjoy a good gherkin or needed a “pickle-me up” weekend.
My kind of place.
The annual Picklesburgh festival took place over the bright yellow downtown Rachel Carson Bridge, one of several prominent bridges that connect aspects of the city.
Compressing around tight crowds, food vendors offered ever manner of pickle you could imagine, not limited to, pickle fudge, pickle popcorn, pickle perogies, pickle sorbet.
“Pickle moonshine!” called one woman with a grin, behind a booth of Mason jars.
Not to mention a pickle juice drinking contest.
Lunch that day was a “Meat Monster,” a hotdog stuffed inside a dill pickle wrapped in bacon, served on a bed of potato chips.
Because when at festivals, eat festival food.
All washed down with a frozen limeade, although served with a decorative gherkin and matching perfectly in color as the rest of the dill themed festivities, it was a refreshing sweet-sour contrast to the surrounding salty-sour.
Established in 2015, Pittsburgh’s signature event has twice been voted the Number One Specialty Food Festival in the US by USA Today.
What was once a city notorious for steel factories and smog further than the eye could see is now a breath of fresh air to “dill-iver” unique festivities and happenings.
As the T-shirt says, “It’s kind of a big dill.”
No refunds!
Jim Hale
Basically, I slept for a week.
The first night, I just felt strange; something wasn’t right. Within a few hours, that feeling turned into a congested and aching head and a fever that left me shivering and mumbling to myself.
Then my lungs clogged up and I coughed for days. When I wasn’t coughing, I was asleep.
Eventually, the symptoms gradually reversed themselves, but a new one arose. I felt a little foggy and disconnected from reality. It was hard to concentrate and easy to get distracted.
Now, on the last day of my doctor-advised COVID quarantine, I feel more or less normal, though my sense of taste is a little muted and, even after all that sleep last week, I’m tired. (By the way, physical discomfort aside, that sleep was great for my brain. My job shoves a ton of information through my head every day. A long period of low input felt great.)
Happily, it appears I’ve managed not to pass the illness to my son. I’ve stayed in a well-ventilated room (fan blowing in, window open, attached bathroom exhaust fan on) and worn a mask whenever I’ve ventured out of it.
I’ve been working from home this week. A lot of people have learned they like working remotely, but I don’t. So many times, I’ve needed something I have at the office but not at home. You don’t realize how many little things you depend on until you don’t have them. Plus, covering meetings remotely is far from optimal. For one thing, I can’t just walk up to people afterward and ask questions.
All in all, COVID could have been much worse. I’m very grateful it wasn’t.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.