President Jimmy Carter issued a presidential proclamation declaring the week of March 2-8, 1980, as Women’s History Week, stating that “men and women have worked together to build this Nation.”

Jimmy Carter was elected 39th president of the United States in 1976. His opponent was incumbent president Gerald Ford, who had been Richard Nixon’s vice president before Nixon, facing certain impeachment, resigned. During his short term as president, Ford pardoned Nixon for any crimes he may have committed, a decision not well-received by most voters.

Mark Berg is a community activist and a proud liberal. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.

