President Jimmy Carter issued a presidential proclamation declaring the week of March 2-8, 1980, as Women’s History Week, stating that “men and women have worked together to build this Nation.”
Jimmy Carter was elected 39th president of the United States in 1976. His opponent was incumbent president Gerald Ford, who had been Richard Nixon’s vice president before Nixon, facing certain impeachment, resigned. During his short term as president, Ford pardoned Nixon for any crimes he may have committed, a decision not well-received by most voters.
Carter served one term before losing to Ronald Reagan. One-term presidents are presumed failures because voters didn’t reelect them. But Carter lost his reelection bid (as would George H.W. Bush 12 years later and Donald Trump in 2020)) not because his presidency failed, but because the Federal Reserve raised interest rates so high it caused a recession. Late in Carter’s term of office, the OPEC oil cartel raised oil prices from $13 a barrel to more than $34, resulting in double-digit price increases across the economy. Paul Volcker, Carter’s appointee as Chairman of the Federal Reserve, was determined to “break the back of inflation” by increasing interest rates to nearly 20 percent, bringing on a deep recession and causing millions of people to lose their jobs – including Carter. Carter worked hard to combat the continuing economic problems of inflation and unemployment. By the end of his administration, he could claim an increase of nearly eight million jobs and a decrease in the budget deficit as a percentage of the gross domestic product.
Carter was also blamed, unfairly, for the Iranian hostage crisis. On Nov. 4, 1979, 52 United States diplomats and citizens were taken hostage by a group of militarized Iranian college students. The students took over the U.S. Embassy in Tehran where they held the hostages.
As president, Carter had many significant accomplishments. When he became President, energy policy was one of the several challenges facing the nation. At the time, the U.S. consumed twice as much energy per capita as other developed countries. On Aug. 4, 1977, Carter signed into law the Department of Energy Organization Act, creating the Department of Energy (DoE). The DOE aimed to formulate and implement a comprehensive, long-term national energy strategy. It remains a cabinet-level department. Its responsibilities include energy conservation, energy-related research, radioactive waste disposal and domestic energy production.
In an address at the White House in 1978, Carter announced, “Education is far too important a matter to be scattered piecemeal among various Government departments and agencies.” On Oct. 17, 1979, he signed into law the Department of Education Organization Act, establishing the Department of Education (DoE), still a cabinet-level department. The Act split the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare into the DoE and the Department of Health and Human Services.
Carter’s administration pushed for deregulation of the airline industry. On Oct. 24, 1978, he signed into law the Airline Deregulation Act, which deregulated the airline industry in the United States. It removed federal government control over such areas as fares, routes, and market entry of new airlines. This led to a large increase in the number of flights, a decrease in fares, and an increase in the number of passengers and miles flown.
In 1979, Carter’s administration deregulated the American beer industry by making it legal to sell malt, hops, and yeast to American home brewers. In 1978, the U.S. had just 44 domestic breweries; today, there are more than 1,400 American breweries.
Carter signed several bills to improve the environment. On Aug. 3, 1977, he signed into law the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977 (SMCRA). The SMCRA regulated the environmental effects of coal mining in the U.S. through the creation of two programs, one for regulating active coal mines, and a second for reclaiming abandoned mine lands. On Dec. 2, 1980, he signed into law the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act, which doubled the amount of public land set aside for national parks and wildlife refuges. Carter also established the Superfund through the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act of 1980. The Superfund is a federal government program designed to fund the cleanup of sites contaminated with hazardous substances and pollutants.
Carter engaged the Soviet Union in an effort to get both countries to halt nuclear testing for an agreed period of time. He was intent on stopping nuclear tests underground or in the air. On June 18, 1979, Carter and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed the Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty II (SALT II).
Years after leaving office, Carter warned that U.S. politics has been corrupted by billions of dollars of campaign financing following the Supreme Court’s landmark 2010 Citizens United decision which equated campaign spending with free speech. The court ruled 5-4 that the free speech clause of the First Amendment prohibits the government from restricting expenditures for political campaigns by corporations, non-profit organizations, labor unions, and other associations. He called it an “erroneous ruling” leading to legalized “bribery.” He was certainly right about that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.