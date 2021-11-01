Our democracy is not some God-given right endowed to us as Americans.. It is a system of governing that requires all of us to constantly nurture and protect it. In fact, the concept of representative government is unique. Historically, the process of governing had been largely given to kings, princes, pharaohs, and emperors. Our democracy has been a grand experiment to ascertain if we, not despots, can govern ourselves and prosper in a free and open society. Right now that concept is under attack. What we are watching is a slow motion coup by extremist individuals that threatens to destroy the very fabric of our democratic system.
Many Constitutional scholars and political analysts believe that the country is heading to a constitutional crisis that will threaten our democratic system in ways not seen since the civil war. Under Trump’s leadership, the Republican party is increasingly made up of extremists who consider their opponents illegitimate, and maintain they alone understand the Constitution. They need to win at any cost even if it means destroying our electoral system. We are watching this group launch systematic efforts to rig future elections in order to gain and retain power.
