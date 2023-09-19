There are few industries that require as much constant dedication and attention as the agricultural industry. That work is day in and day out, 365 days a year, seven days a week.

For a farmer, there are no weekends or paid time off. Our blood, sweat and tears go into the land. It is literally a labor of love. But regardless of all the hard work that goes into farming, there are still so many factors that are out of our control – weather, crop and animal disease, supply chain issues and increasing business costs.

Matt Espenshade is president of the Pennsylvania State Grange.

