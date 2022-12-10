Jeff Cook
Our criminal justice system is intended to be adversarial. In a trial, the prosecution advances the premise that the accused is guilty. The defense argues that the Commonwealth did not meet its burden to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. A jury or judge must decide the facts and render a verdict. When there is an admission of guilt without a trial, the prosecution often asks for a jail sentence. Counsel for the defendant will seek leniency based on mitigating circumstances. The theory is that justice prevails, and in most matters it does.
The adversarial model was never intended to be applied to the legislative branch of our nation’s three-pronged government. While legislators may disagree on the merits of a particular proposal it was envisioned that they would collaborate and compromise to advance the common good. Those days are gone. Almost every bill brought before the House or Senate lives or dies along party lines. We should expect more from our congresspersons and senators. We deserve independence of thought and action — not voting in lockstep with a particular party. This applies at all levels of government — federal, state and local.
I’m a fiscal conservative. You can’t just print more money, you have to find ways to fund new programs. What can we expect from our new Congress and state assembly? Unabated gridlock? Let’s hope not.
John Spangler
Our boroughs and municipalities are issuing permits for improvements every month. It is routine and a healthy signal that residents are making repairs and improvements to the properties where we live and work. The housing and building stock is solid and worth putting money and effort into to keep them looking and functioning well.
When I first moved to town, I was deeply frustrated by the lack of hardware and lumber available locally. With the kind of built environment here, old if solid, we are required to engage in some kind of repair or preventative maintenance often.
So I welcomed the news that Schmuck Lumber was opening a facility here in town. And while very limited in the scope of stuff they carry, it really helps. But it wasn’t long before I stopped by on a Saturday only to find the store closed. Who doesn’t try to do some kind of project on a Saturday? I can’t count the number of times I had to add a trip to Hanover to a big box store for the need of a nut or bolt or screw the right size, adding an hour to a short errand.
I will admit I have been spoiled by excellent local hardware and lumber stores in places where I have lived, both Midwest in New England. But I don’t understand how limited the service is for an essential retail need. Gettysburg area deserves regular Saturday service.
Jim Hale
As one of the dwindling few who grew up reading printed pages, I’m more sensitive to typography than I would like.
Signs in particular are a source of frustration. People put way too many words on them.
Here’s a hint for billboard designers. No passing driver can read the following, especially with some kind of image taking up half the sign: “Joe Schmoe’s Whatever Store! A local family tradition for 511 years! This kind of merchandise! And this kind too! And more! Just X miles north of this place! Full street address! Phone number! Web address! Come see us soon!”
The same is true for “Schmoe Services! Servicing the Community since 1776! We stand behind our work! From our family to yours! Phone number! Street address!” and then, if you’re lucky, some tiny letters saying what kind of work they do. Plus a generic picture of a guy in a hard hat.
No. Do this instead: “Schmoe’s traditional merchandise, town, street name” or “Schmoe’s Widget Tightening, phone number.” If you must have an image, make it an extremely simple one of the merchandise you sell or the widget you service. Never show food unless you have a McDonald’s-sized budget for photography. A giant close-up of glistening brownish whatever is never appetizing.
Your whole sign must be readable at a glance, or at least your name and the nature of your business. All you really need is for the reader to remember the name, so they stop by the next time they’re in your town or Google you whenever their widget is out of whack.
But even the best sign is made less effective by cursive. The fancier the type, the less readable it is. More importantly, more and more young people cannot read cursive at all. A few years from now, most people won’t be able to. That’s simply a fact. And, honestly, which is more useful now, reading and writing cursive or knowing how to do all the computer things younger people can do?
All of the above goes for campaign yard signs too. I don’t like them and consider them ineffective, especially when they say “Vote Joe J. Schmoe for Whatever! Honesty! Transparency! Commitment!” No passing driver can read all of that when it’s crowded onto a typical yard sign. It’s even worse if the words are superimposed atop some image. (Is that an eagle?) Worst of all is when the sign is printed on both sides and the sun shines through it, making both sides visible at once and transforming them into visual gobbledygook.
This is far better: “Schmoe – Office.” There isn’t enough space on a yard sign to present additional info effectively.
Except for one thing.
Candidates, if there’s no indication of your party, I think it makes you look embarrassed or sneaky. For most candidates, one letter will do the job: R or D.
Others may need more letters, such as Ind (though Independents could risk I) or Green (though they could risk a green G). Libertarians could risk an L or go to Lib, but might need the whole word if they’re worried about being mistaken for liberals.
Also remember that your campaign sign has to compete with all the other signs around it. Do something to make it stand out. Color is the best option. Most of the signs are heavy on red or blue. Choose pink or bright purple or something, but make sure it’s dark enough to contrast against the sign material. Consider leaving your letters white and filling the whole background with color. Or orient your sign with the narrow side at the bottom.
Despite what I’ve said above, some signs include too little information.
I can think of a couple of businesses I’ve driven past a thousand times, but still have no idea what kind of business they are.
You can’t just assume people know, especially if your business is unusual. Neither “Schmoe’s” nor “A Very Fanciful Business Name” makes me want to stop and ask what you’re selling.
Signs should never leave me scratching my head because I can’t read them at a glance while driving, or they’re illegible, or they don’t give me a clue about why I should care.
Remember: the goal of graphic design is effortless communication. Anything beyond that is just distracting decoration.
