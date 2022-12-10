Jeff Cook

Our criminal justice system is intended to be adversarial. In a trial, the prosecution advances the premise that the accused is guilty. The defense argues that the Commonwealth did not meet its burden to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. A jury or judge must decide the facts and render a verdict. When there is an admission of guilt without a trial, the prosecution often asks for a jail sentence. Counsel for the defendant will seek leniency based on mitigating circumstances. The theory is that justice prevails, and in most matters it does.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.