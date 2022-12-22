We are advocates for universal pre-K to 12 public education. While there may be students who thrive in other settings, we believe the best format to deliver quality education for the most students is live, face-to-face, in our public schools. The staff of those schools must be subject area certified teachers who are required to continuously up-grade their credentials.

We believe that equity in funding, in hiring, in curriculum, in school management and discipline, and in educational resources, is a primary requisite for good public education.

Contributed by the Democracy for America Education Task Force: R. B. Lasco, Elaine Jones, Tony McNevin, Judy Leslie, Kathy Ciolino, Carolyn Nunamaker

