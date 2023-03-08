With police, fire and emergency medical services agencies across the state struggling with financial and personnel challenges, the House Republican Policy Committee convened a hearing last week at the Capitol to gather feedback on solutions to problems testifiers cited.

According to the law enforcement panel, which included Fire Chief Steve Rabine from United Hook and Ladder in New Oxford, the recruitment of first responders is dropping to crisis or even catastrophic levels, while retention rates are also decreasing. That leaves state and local agencies with fewer first responders to meet the increased responsibilities for protecting our communities. Strong support for our police officers, firefighters, and other emergency management staff and financial incentives are vital to reversing this decline.

By State Rep. Kate Klunk (R-Hanover)

