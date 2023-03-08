With police, fire and emergency medical services agencies across the state struggling with financial and personnel challenges, the House Republican Policy Committee convened a hearing last week at the Capitol to gather feedback on solutions to problems testifiers cited.
According to the law enforcement panel, which included Fire Chief Steve Rabine from United Hook and Ladder in New Oxford, the recruitment of first responders is dropping to crisis or even catastrophic levels, while retention rates are also decreasing. That leaves state and local agencies with fewer first responders to meet the increased responsibilities for protecting our communities. Strong support for our police officers, firefighters, and other emergency management staff and financial incentives are vital to reversing this decline.
I previously drafted and supported legislation to aid the fundraising efforts of local nonprofit groups, including those supporting our first responders like our local volunteer fire companies. My Bingo Law revisions allow merged fire departments like United Hook and Ladder to be immediately eligible for a bingo license. The legislation also increased prize limits and allows for games to be advertised on the internet and through social media. These changes have increased bingo participation and revenues to these organizations. While that was a step in the right direction, there is still more to consider to fully support essential service providers.
For fire and emergency medical services (EMS) agencies, the personnel issues are equally challenging, as are finances. Ambulance companies need insurance reimbursements that better cover actual costs for service, as well as dedicated funding. Fire companies need help removing barriers to workers compensation insurance coverage and financial help with the rising cost of equipment. And both firefighter and EMS representatives said incentives are needed to recruit and retain personnel.
To help address these issues, funding was recently awarded to fire and EMS companies across the state through the Office of the State Fire Commissioner. The funding can be used for facility upgrades, equipment purchases or repair, debt reduction, education and public outreach, training, or recruitment and retention. The 169th District portion of York County and Adams County combined, received over $260,000 in funding.
Our firefighters and emergency medical service personnel make sacrifices daily for our township and borough residents. Many of our companies are also run by volunteers. These grants are just one way to show support for all they do to protect and serve our communities, but we can’t stop there.
For first responder companies to truly succeed, the General Assembly needs to look at more sustainable funding sources. There is currently no statewide or municipal funding system that regularly supports the delivery of EMS. All current funding mechanisms for EMS funding are labelled optional, and the funding should be provided directly to EMS agencies, not solely to the EMS system administration. As costs of equipment have skyrocketed over the last four years, time is of the essence to reform funding for fire and EMS departments.
As I was watching last week’s virtual hearing from my office, outside my window was the sweet sound of children chatting and laughing from the YWCA Hanover. It was a nice reminder of the lives these officers protect every day. We must educate our children as to the role of our first responders. They are the helpers and protectors in our world, running toward the fire and emergency when others are running away. We all must do better at supporting and thanking those who protect and serve us, or we will continue to face staffing shortages. Thank you to all our first responders for all you do for our community. Please know you are appreciated, and House Republicans are exploring options to help you.
State Rep. Kate Klunk is a Republican who represents Hanover.
By State Rep. Kate Klunk (R-Hanover)
