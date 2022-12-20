A few years ago, just before Christmas, I placed an ad for four studded snow tires for $100 that were the wrong size for our new vehicle. When a potential buyer showed up, he asked if I would accept $75. “I’m not trying to Jew you down,” he said, “but I still need money to buy presents.” That reminded me of an incident many years earlier when a coworker returned from lunch and showed a few of us a pair of shoes he had purchased. He got them for a good price because he “Jewed down” the merchant. Later, at another job, a coworker told me, “That Jeff Goldberg is rich, but then, he’s Jewish.” I answered, “John, I’m not rich, and I’m Jewish.” He replied, “Then you must be smart.”
I would not characterize these people as antisemites. But they show how casually people accept stereotypes of Jews, whether as money-grubbing, a wealthy media tycoon, a socialist/communist, or a power-hungry capitalist. How’s that for an illogical dichotomy?
The first job offer I received as I was graduating from college in 1965 was from the now long-gone telephone company, Bell of Pennsylvania. During my final interview, I was shown the company’s organization chart, indicating how many career paths it offered. I pointed out that there were no Jewish names on it; Berg is not a particularly Jewish name, so they probably did not know I’m Jewish. At that time, banks and utilities were known for not hiring Jews. Yes, that was true, agreed the interviewers, but that was in the past, not now. I did not take the job, and even several years later, Bell was sued for discrimination and promised to change its hiring practices.
Fifty years later, antisemitism, whether subtle or overt, is still acceptable.
More than a hundred members of Congress sent a letter to President Biden asking him for a national strategy to combat antisemitism and respond to threats and violence against Jewish communities. “As members of the House and Senate Bipartisan Task Forces for Combating Antisemitism, we write to urge you to ensure leaders working within your Administration are working together to execute a unified national strategy to monitor and combat antisemitism. With Jewish communities worldwide facing increasing discrimination, as well as threats and acts of violence, we believe a whole-of-government approach is needed to effectively address the scourge of antisemitism. History has taught us that attacks and conspiracy theories that target Jews not only threaten Jews, but frequently grow to threaten the security of other communities and the foundations of democracy.”
The lawmakers expressed their concern that antisemitism is on the rise, both in the United States and around the world. Antisemites are finding new audiences, with anti-Jewish conspiracies gaining traction through social media. There is unmistakable evidence of rising antisemitism in the United States. The Federal Bureau of Investigation found that antisemitic hate crimes rose by six percent in 2020, representing the highest total in 12 years, accounting for 60 percent of all incidents based on religion. Similarly, nonprofits focused on monitoring and combating antisemitism have also noted record-breaking highs in antisemitic incidents, with 2021 being the highest year on record with an increase of more than a third from 2020. An indication of the
extent to which antisemitism has been mainstreamed on the American political right, Republicans on the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee tweeted an endorsement of Kanye West, who had tweeted a vow to go “death con 3 [indicating the intensity of a national security threat] on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Indiana’s Republican Attorney General, Todd Rokita, praised West’s “independent thinking,” saying West’s “message in this instance is fair and accurate.” Not long after, Trump posted on his Truth Social account that Jews “who are living in the U.S…have to get their act together…Before it’s too late!” A recent Quinnipiac University
showed a majority of Republicans don does not believe the surge in antisemitic attacks and rising openly anti-Jewish rhetoric on social media as a serious problem.
Last week, President Biden established an interagency task force to coordinate government efforts to address antisemitism and other forms of religious bigotry in the wake of a rise in antisemitic rhetoric from high-profile public figures. It will be led by the staff at the Domestic Policy Council and the National Security Council, and will meet with advocates, community leaders, and members of Congress. The group’s first order of business will be to formulate a national strategy to counter antisemitism.
“This strategy will raise understanding about antisemitism and the threat it poses to the Jewish community and all Americans, address antisemitic harassment and abuse both online and offline, seek to prevent antisemitic attacks and incidents, and encourage whole-of-society efforts to counter antisemitism and build a more inclusive nation,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “As President Biden has made clear: antisemitism has no place in America. All Americans should forcefully reject antisemitism, including Holocaust denial, wherever it exists.”
Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.
