A few years ago, just before Christmas, I placed an ad for four studded snow tires for $100 that were the wrong size for our new vehicle. When a potential buyer showed up, he asked if I would accept $75. “I’m not trying to Jew you down,” he said, “but I still need money to buy presents.” That reminded me of an incident many years earlier when a coworker returned from lunch and showed a few of us a pair of shoes he had purchased. He got them for a good price because he “Jewed down” the merchant. Later, at another job, a coworker told me, “That Jeff Goldberg is rich, but then, he’s Jewish.” I answered, “John, I’m not rich, and I’m Jewish.” He replied, “Then you must be smart.”

I would not characterize these people as antisemites. But they show how casually people accept stereotypes of Jews, whether as money-grubbing, a wealthy media tycoon, a socialist/communist, or a power-hungry capitalist. How’s that for an illogical dichotomy?

Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.