Gov. Josh Shapiro’s recent budgetary standoff with Republican legislators in the Pennsylvania General Assembly is revealing the true nature of the Shapiro administration. This delinquency most certainly has established expectations going forward with the budgeting process in the commonwealth under the Shapiro administration. The impasse has also managed to showcase the hypocrisy of Gov. Josh Shapiro.
The Commonwealth had been without a budget for a month as the Governor and the legislature failed to reach an agreement by the end of the 2023 State fiscal year, June 30th. The Pennsylvania State 2024 fiscal year budget, which amounts to $45.5 billion in spending, is crucial to the operation of local government and school districts. The main appropriations bill was finally signed by the Governor on August 3rd, after being held ransom by Shapiro because of a disagreement over a single line-item. Interestingly enough, the disagreement is about one of Governor Shapiro’s own campaign promises which, of course, is also his most Conservative policy — funding for a private school voucher program amounting to $100 million.
School vouchers is a government program in which parents are given the opportunity to choose which school their children would attend. There are a few different types of School voucher programs, and they vary by state. Typically, the voucher provides partial funding for the student to attend a private or charter school or provides funding for a student to be homeschooled. Any funding shortfall is expected to be covered by the parents of the student.
School voucher programs are typically supported by Conservatives as an alternative to what many consider to be a failing public school system, nation-wide. It is for this reason many on both sides of the political spectrum were surprised when Shapiro adopted a friendly stance toward school voucher programs – at least it is surprising to those unfamiliar with Shaprio’s future political ambitions. Shapiro, who has made great efforts to paint himself as a moderate, is anything but. Be forewarned that Shapiro will continue to appease Republicans, at least until his first term expires, or until after the 2028 Presidential Election where we should expect to see him as a Presidential hopeful. However, Shapiro’s veto on his own campaign promise should give cause enough for anyone, regardless of their political affiliation, to question whether the man will say anything to get elected.
Of course, it was politically expedient for Shapiro to claim support for school vouchers. Support for vouchers has grown over the years and is quickly becoming a hot issue permeating politics at all levels of government. The debate for school vouchers has become such a point of contention that it was considered, by many, to be the single-most destructive blow to the campaign of Virginia’s Democratic Gubernatorial nominee, Terry McAuliffe, who was quick to adopt the teacher’s union-endorsed anti-school voucher policy. This led to the victory of Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin who ardently favored school vouchers.
So, what exactly was the proposed school voucher legislation? Dubbed the “Pennsylvania Award for Student Success” (PASS) scholarship program, it seeks to provide funds to individual students whose parents earn well below the poverty line in the form of tuition grants amounting from $2,500 to $15,000 per student for education outside of public schools that rank in the bottom 15% (which totals 371 schools) across the Commonwealth in terms of standardized test scores. Reportedly, as many as 250,000 students may be eligible for this program from 39 out of 67 counties of the Commonwealth.
Shapiro’s justification for vetoing School vouchers? The Governor stated in a June 23rd interview on Fox News’ program, America’s Newsroom, that he “will not take a dollar out of our public schools” and divert it to school voucher programs. Or so he says. The reality is that school vouchers is a particularly unsavory policy for Shapiro’s comrades in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, as well as various teachers’ unions and special interest groups including: The Pennsylvania State Education Association, American Federation of Teachers PA, and AFSCME Council 13. All of these groups fall into a specific category — Shapiro’s support network — which he needs to appease above all else even if that means reneging on his word.
Critics of school vouchers rallied on the stairs of the rotunda at the State Capitol in Harrisburg on June 27th with signs echoing the sentiment made by Shapiro that “every dollar spent on vouchers is a dollar taken away from public education,” and insisting that we double-down on the shared misery of the failing public school systems. The students of this great Commonwealth deserve the best education possible. They should be given the liberty to choose the school that best fits their individual needs. Our Nation’s future – and perhaps its very sovereignty depends on the quality of students we produce.
Trevor Taylor represents Adams County to the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, and is the Chair and Founder of Adams County Young Republicans. Professionally, Taylor works in the field of national security. Taylor may be reached at trevortaylorstatecommittee@gmail.com. Follow him on Facebook.com/TeamTaylorForPA. Taylor is a co-author in the last book by Dr. Peter Vincent Pry “Catastrophe Now: American’s Last Chance to Prevent an EMP Disaster,” available now on Amazon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.