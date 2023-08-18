Gov. Josh Shapiro’s recent budgetary standoff with Republican legislators in the Pennsylvania General Assembly is revealing the true nature of the Shapiro administration. This delinquency most certainly has established expectations going forward with the budgeting process in the commonwealth under the Shapiro administration. The impasse has also managed to showcase the hypocrisy of Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The Commonwealth had been without a budget for a month as the Governor and the legislature failed to reach an agreement by the end of the 2023 State fiscal year, June 30th. The Pennsylvania State 2024 fiscal year budget, which amounts to $45.5 billion in spending, is crucial to the operation of local government and school districts. The main appropriations bill was finally signed by the Governor on August 3rd, after being held ransom by Shapiro because of a disagreement over a single line-item. Interestingly enough, the disagreement is about one of Governor Shapiro’s own campaign promises which, of course, is also his most Conservative policy — funding for a private school voucher program amounting to $100 million.

Trevor Taylor represents Adams County to the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, and is the Chair and Founder of Adams County Young Republicans. Professionally, Taylor works in the field of national security. Taylor may be reached at trevortaylorstatecommittee@gmail.com. Follow him on Facebook.com/TeamTaylorForPA. Taylor is a co-author in the last book by Dr. Peter Vincent Pry “Catastrophe Now: American’s Last Chance to Prevent an EMP Disaster,” available now on Amazon.

