Jeff Cook
Club sports at Gettysburg College don’t get much publicity so I’m giving the women’s and men’s rugby teams a shout-out.
Both squads were in action this past weekend and each hosted a 7’s tournament. This variation of the more traditional version of the sport is played in the Olympics and features seven on a side for two seven-minute halves on a regulation pitch. Excitement abounds.
The women’s team had a successful day, including wins over schools with much larger enrollment, Millersville and Shippensburg. The men went 4-0, but it was their opening match that served up a lesson in humility.
The Bullets opened the tourney against rival Franklin & Marshall. The Diplomats’ scrum half fielded the kickoff and wove his way to the try zone for a quick tally.
“It’s going to be a long day,” he barked at the Bullets as he returned to midfield after his scurry. He was right, it was.
It was actually only 13 minutes and 45 seconds, but the hosts scored 31 unanswered points to lock up a 31-14 win.
Sometimes it’s better to keep your mouth shut.
The Bullet men host George Washington University today at 1 p.m. across from the new historical society edifice. Free admission.
Shifting gears, the Gettysburg High School girls’ basketball team will appear live on Community Media’s “Sports Chat” this Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Jim Hale
I do not understand the wire barriers along U.S. Route 15.
It makes sense to place a barrier between the highway’s two halves, so a crash on one side won’t spill over onto the other.
But I can’t fathom why the barrier is close to the northbound lanes and far from the southbound ones. Shouldn’t it be in the middle?
At a crash scene this week, it was obvious to me the vehicles might not have struck the barrier if it weren’t so close to the road.
More selfishly, I hate the new barriers because I can’t climb over them.
After a crash on a divided highway like Route 15, traffic often slows radically or comes to a standstill in the affected lanes. Such traffic jams inconvenience everyone involved, including reporters whose job it is to get to the scene quickly, shoot photos, and gather info.
I sometimes take an alternate route like Old Harrisburg Road and merge onto Route 15 one exit past the crash, then double back in the opposing lanes. When I arrive, I park well off the highway, don my reflective safety vest, and cautiously walk across the median.
Or, I did. I could step over the old barriers, the type with long strips of metal attached to low posts. The new ones are too high.
The old ones remain in place along most roads, which means a longstanding question remains alive.
I and many other people call them “guardrails,” since their function is to “guard” vehicles against going off the road. Other folks call them “guiderails,” which just sounds wrong to me, even though I get the idea that they “guide” drivers.
Is it a regional difference? I don’t think I heard “guiderail” until I moved here from the Chicago area, but that was 25 years ago now, and I’m not sure.
Harry Hartman
To quote Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable from this week’s borough council workshop, “I like to make recommendations based on data.” Just to offer some advice to Charles, it would be helpful if that data was correct, especially when it comes to your own borough and budget.
Gable stated that the borough’s police department has 13 full-time officers. When in fact, according to Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny, the police department has 11 officers and is authorized for 12 including the chief.
I would also question why Mayor Rita Freeling did not step up and correct manager Gable’s error. The mayor was in attendance at the borough workshop, and she is supposed to have oversite of the police department and you would think she could keep the staffing levels of the only department she is involved with in her head.
Since doing away with the open container ordinance is going to weigh heavily on the borough’s police department, you would also think that all council members would know how many police officers are employed in the borough. As none of the council members chose to correct Gable’s inaccurate “data,” you could make an argument the council is as clueless as the manager and mayor about the police department.
Whether borough residents want to allow open alcohol containers in their business districts or not should be a decision made by borough residents. For or against, you need to reach out to your council people and your police department; unfortunately, when your elected leaders are left to make their own decision without input from voters, invariably they will make the wrong choice for the voters, which ironically is normally the right choice for the elected official.
While the council people will eventually decide on the open container ordinance being repealed, your police department will be the one’s enforcing it and dealing with the negative effects of allowing people to cross borough streets and walk throughout the borough with open containers of alcohol.
I would suggest that prior to a vote being held, all members of the police department should attend a council meeting and allow their thoughts on this very drastic change to local borough law be put on the record.
Perhaps if this occurs, your council, manager and mayor will figure out how many officers the borough has on the payroll.
Michael Cooper-White
Two weeks to go, folks. For some that may mean whatever self-denial or discipline you’ve taken on for Lent. For everyone with reportable income, it’s the remaining time to complete the 2021 tax returns. Since April 15 is a holiday in Washington, D.C., this year they’re due on the 18th, Easter Monday rather than Good Friday.
For more than 50 years now, I’ve always rendered unto Caesar his due by the deadline. Like many of my generation who grew up on farms, I’m a DIY type, preferring to “do it yourself” whenever possible. We DIY tax submitters have had it easier for a couple of decades since various companies began offering low-cost tax programs. You just fill in all the data and the program performs its wonders, computing totals, transferring numbers from one form to the other etc. I’ve never had reason to question the accuracy. Until this year.
After entering all our numbers, I discovered a glitch in the program. While it would have been to our favor, letting it go would have relegated me to “knowing tax evasion” status. Calling the company that makes the program, I was told nobody else noticed the glitch, which could cost the IRS millions in lost income. They said they’d get back to me and fix the glitch. They haven’t. Repeated “Updates” don’t remedy the problem.
So, this DIY taxpayer, no longer having confidence in the “bottom line” numbers, consulted a very helpful local tax expert. “File an extension, and we’ll work at this sometime in the summer when things slow down in our office,” was his advice. Fortunately, despite its reputation, the IRS is more generous on that score than many government agencies. You just estimate the amount owed, send a check with a simple “Extension” form, and get another six months. There’s not as much good news in that as the Easter message, but it got me thinking that at this stage in life, every day is a welcome, undeserved “extension,” for which I’m grateful.
Darryl Wheeler
It’s down to the final four, and college basketball season is almost over. Years ago, I was very interested in following the teams and filling out my brackets, but that interest has come to an end. Most brackets are usually busted by the end of the first weekend, especially this year, since Kentucky was beaten by the Peacocks of Saint Peter’s. There is only one number one seed left in the final four, and the two games tonight will set up the title game on Monday. Duke will try to avenge their loss to the Tarheels earlier this month and help Coach K postpone his retirement. He plans on retiring after this season, but hopefully his final game will be a victory in the National Championship. How sweet and fitting that would be for a coach that has meant so much to the game over his 42-year career.
