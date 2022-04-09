Jim Hale
It’s been an odd couple of weeks for me.
I spend a mind-shredding amount of time in government meetings. They form the core of my work schedule.
But last week and this week, I’ve attended way fewer meetings than usual.
A quirk of the calendar caused last week’s weirdness.
Meetings of borough councils, school boards, and the like are usually scheduled “every third Tuesday” or “second and fourth Mondays,” etc.
But last week, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday were “fifths,” so there were no meetings on those days.
This week featured plenty of “firsts,” but by chance and circumstance, again I attended only one meeting.
At first, I didn’t know what I would be writing about. I felt a little anxious about finding something.
But I needn’t have worried. As has happened almost without fail over many years, things arose. News happens.
That’s the problem with being mostly a local government reporter. It’s all too easy to forget that real life takes place almost entirely outside meeting rooms. The sun rises without waiting for anybody to move, second, or vote. And the sun goes down whether anybody bangs a gavel or not.
Josh Martin
I like to consider myself a fairly handy guy when it comes to home improvements and knocking out things on the never-ending honey-do list. With a few exceptions, of course.
I don’t trust myself with electrical projects or anything to do with plumbing, outside of swapping out a sink faucet. But, if it doesn’t run the risk of blowing up the house or drowning us, I’ll give it the old college try.
Which brings us to my latest visit to Lowe’s. We were there for a handful of other upcoming projects sure to occupy any spare minutes I may have, and that’s fine because the motivation to knock these things out is usually highest in the spring. (Catch me in the fall and you can forget it, unless the project involves sitting around and watching football.)
So, while wandering down an aisle, somewhat aimlessly, I came upon a pair of blue Lowe’s buckets blocking my path. Weird, I thought because I wasn’t near the section with buckets, but I passed on by.
And then I heard the unmistakable sound of water hitting said buckets. I looked back and waited, and sure enough a few drops came hurtling down from the ceiling into the containers.
How about that? The place that prides itself on having professionals to assist your every need when it comes to home repair, upgrade or maintenance has a leak. And the solution – at least temporarily – was to put a bucket down to catch the water.
Considering that would’ve been my idea of a somewhat permanent fix to the same situation, I guess that makes me a pro, too.
I suppose I can now add roof repair to my handyman resume.
Michael Cooper-White
While it’s been decades since I pastored a parish, I recall the stresses, especially in times like Holy Week. Our pastors are on call 24/7, and there’s never enough time to feel fully prepared for every service, meeting, or visit. Then comes the unexpected—a sudden death, personal or family crisis.
COVID-19 has made the job all the more challenging. Many have had to learn a whole new way of offering “virtual worship.” Just as has happened in schools, many congregations have been riven by conflict over mask mandates, closures and finding the right balance between safety and ongoing communal life. It’s only human under such conditions that some pastors are asking, “Should I keep on?”
A recent survey by the Barna group revealed that over one-third of clergy have considered quitting during the past two years. Fortunately, while many have thought of leaving their calling, most are hanging in there. Retirements continue to occur on a regular basis and seminary enrollments in many schools are declining, so it’s all the more critical to help our current ministers keep going.
So, on the cusp of the busiest week of the year, when stresses may feel greater than one can bear, here’s a word of encouragement to all you ministers out there. And for all of us who are their flocks, let’s do what we promise when we call them: support, honor and pray for all our pastors.
John Spangler
A new statue arrived in town a week ago, filling a rather barren sidewalk area in front of the county courthouse. Thaddeus Stevens offers a refreshing new layer of important stories emerging from Gettysburg. Tenacious abolitionist is just one of them. The entrepreneur had quite a stake in land holdings here, defending both the right and wrong sides of issues, helped defend the seminary when costs ran way over budget in the building of Schmucker Hall, helped found the college, and more.
But the real story that moved me was the story of the sculptor, Alex Paul Loza. An unlikely choice, the artist had not heard of Stevens before the request went out for proposals. But he was inspired by the Stevens story and was awarded the commission.
Among his artistic insights, two stand out to me. First is the leaning forward with his ear, leading with his willingness to listen according to Loza. A leader cannot do good work without such a characteristic, and this was a strength. The second was Loza’s decision to portray Steven’s stepping into his damaged leg. Stevens gained strength from his weakness, imagined the artist. We can’t always avoid our weaknesses, and sometimes they become sources of strength. That is worth its weight in bronze. And so it was an insight that made this sculpture special, memorable, and worth all the effort it took to bring the Great Commoner back to life in Gettysburg.
Many will value the fact that Stevens is clutching the 14th amendment, which is vital to the national importance of Stevens’ contributions to a more perfect union. That was the obvious characteristic to celebrate. But I salute Loza for his ability to see more deeply into Stevens’ life and make it visible in three dimensions.
