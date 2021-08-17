The ownership of private property has always been an inviolable right of American citizens. It’s a pillar of our republic. Last August, to protect tenants who missed monthly rent payments due to COVID-19 pandemic-related financial hardships from being forced out of their homes, President Trump issued an Executive Order doing just that. It was to expire last December, but Congress extended it through January, and the Center for Disease Control (CDC), under our “Unity President,” extended it three more times to the end of this July. In June, in a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that, absent Congressional action, the moratorium must expire by July 31. Justice Brett Kavanaugh even stated he would block any further extensions that were made without “clear and specific congressional authorization.”
Now, it seems that our “Unity President” is deliberately ignoring the Supreme Court, and extending the moratorium even further, into October of this year – using the Delta variant of COVID-19 as its excuse. This, in direct defiance of the Supreme Court’s ruling. It almost looks like he’s intent on forcing a showdown with the Supreme Court. For what? To establish, once and for all, that he is the ultimate authority? To show that he regards the Constitution as nothing more than a scrap of paper, to be ignored whenever he wishes? To complete his destruction of our republic, by eliminating the judiciary as a co-equal branch of government? Can he possibly believe that a medical emergency empowers him to suspend the Constitution and impose his version of total autocracy? To declare the Republic dead, and install an Americanized version of the Chinese Communist Party, thus fulfilling Woodrow Wilson’s dream? (Not likely to happen; President JinPing wouldn’t allow him.) Might it be to satisfy his corporate masters, and run all but the richest rental property owners out of the rental market? Might it be simply to tear out another core tenet of both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution? Might it be simply to follow his handlers’ advice?/directions? Whatever the reason, it’s a very dangerous game he – and his political Party – play.
