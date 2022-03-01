“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” wrote George Santayana in The Life of Reason. Recently I wrote about the MAGA riot and how it brought to mind the Beer Hall Putsch in Munich, a violent attempted coup by Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler in 1923.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has antecedents in the annexation by Nazi Germany in 1938 of the Sudetenland, areas of Czechoslovakia inhabited primarily by Sudeten Germans. In 1939, Hitler annexed the Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia occupied mostly by ethnic Czechs. By end of 1944, Germany occupied all of Czechoslovakia.
In 2014, Russia overran and subsequently annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, populated mostly by ethnic Russians. The Donbas region of eastern Ukraine declared its independence following Russia’s reintegration of Crimea. And last week, Russia invaded Ukraine.
The land that became Ukraine was part of Kievan Rus’, a loose federation of East Slavic, Baltic, and Finnish peoples in Eastern and Northern Europe from the late 9th to the mid-13th century. [Yes, I looked it up on duckduckgo.com.] After breaking into several principalities in the 13th century, its territory was contested, divided, and ruled by a variety of powers, including the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, Austria-Hungary, the Ottoman Empire, and Tsarist Russia. Its territory was eventually split between Poland and the Russian Empire. In the aftermath of the Russian Revolution in 1917, a Ukrainian national movement for self-determination arose, and the internationally recognized Ukrainian People’s Republic was declared in 1917. The Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic was a founding member of the Soviet Union in 1922.
Ukraine did not fare well in the Soviet Union. The Great Famine of 1932–1933 was a disaster in the major grain-producing areas of the Soviet Union, including Ukraine. The richer, land-owning peasants were portrayed by the Communists as class enemies, culminating in a campaign of repression that included arrests, deportations, and executions of large numbers of the better-off peasants and their families. Some historians have classified the famine in Ukraine as a genocide committed by Stalin’s government. The Great Famine took from 4 million to 7 million lives and became a national tragedy for the Ukrainian people.
Ukraine regained its independence in 1991 following the breakup of the Soviet Union.
In an editorial in Newsweek magazine, Volodymyr Groysman, former Prime Minister of Ukraine, explained that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is the result of a decades-long “proxy fight between the East and West” that stems from Putin’s “maniacal and egotistical attempt at setting a new world order in which Russia is the conductor.” The war, Groysman stressed, will affect every person on Earth. The conflict that Putin has engineered “is not only playing out on our TVs. It will soon impact the daily lives of every citizen around the globe. A war will disrupt supply chains, the global economy, stock markets, COVID-19 recovery, and travel. But even more than that it will set a tone and precedent to how the world acts.”
Groysman believes that if Putin manages to successfully reincorporate Ukraine into Russian territory, he “will simply become unquenched in his search for land far greater than that of Ukraine. This is why the world should care.” Putin “has “never honored any international agreement” or “respected democracy and the rule of law.” His goal is restoring the borders of the former Soviet Union.
Under the terms of the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, when Ukraine renounced its nuclear arsenal, the United States, “The United States of America, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine, in accordance with the principles of the CSCE [Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe] Final Act, to respect the Independence and Sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine.” Putin has gone back on his word.
If Putin is successful in Ukraine, what does it mean for the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania? All three were annexed by the Soviet Union in 1940, and all three have a significant number of ethnic Russians in their citizenry. Will Putin, like Hitler before him, use that as a pretext for reclaiming them for a restored Soviet Union?
All three countries are members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The primary purpose of NATO’s 1449 founding treaty was to create a pact of mutual assistance to counter the risk that the Soviet Union would try to expand its control of Eastern Europe to other parts of the continent. Each NATO member agreed that this form of solidarity was at the heart of the treaty, effectively making Article 5 regarding collective defense a key component of the organization. Article 5 of the treaty provides that if a NATO member is the victim of an armed attack, each and every other member of the organization will consider this act of violence as an armed attack against all members and will take the actions it deems necessary to assist the nation attacked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.