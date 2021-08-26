It is more important than ever to remember the tragic events of “9/11” with the devastating fall of Afghanistan. This gives us all a big push to renew and sharply increase our commitment to keeping America safe. The current events in Kabul and surrounding areas are fluid and getting worse by the minute. Many volumes and AARs ( After Action Reports) will be written about mistakes and what should have been done, such as lack of a good NEO (Non-Combatant Evacuation Plan) and closing Bagram AB. Rather than go into that now my focus is on the global Jihadists and their potential allies like China who have been emboldened. Even more dangerous the Taliban has opened the ‘safe haven door’ in Afghanistan for Al Qaeda, ISIS and other terrorist groups. We need decisive and clear cut action to fix these intolerable situations.

First, we must urgently resolve the humanitarian crisis as much as possible by COMMITING to safe evacuation of ALL Americans and Allied Afghans. This must be backed up by US Military Force. We must use whatever resources necessary for however long it takes to complete this mission (no arbitrary deadlines).

Also, we must augment and improve our “Over the Horizon Counter-Surveillance” and other sources of Intel since our Intel in Afghanistan has gone ‘dark’. Afghanistan is once again a safe haven for Al Qaeda and ISIS for reconstituting threats against the US and the West. Gen Milly, Chairman, JCS, has raised the terrorist threat level. We don’t want another “9/11”.

The morning of “9/11” I was home in Fairfax just recently retired from HQDA. As soon as I became aware of the horrific attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, I tried to call my wife, Micki and sons, Patrick and Christian. Micki was a Guidance Counselor at Carlin Springs Elementary just a few blocks from the Pentagon. Communications were out and large groups of parents were coming up Columbia Pike from the Pentagon to retrieve their children in school at CS. Despite the chaos and lack of communication, Micki and other teachers united the children with their parents.

Patrick was working at WorldCom. His communications were out too. He finally got through to me much to my relief. Christian was working for IBM and the scenario was much the same for him.

I breathed a lot easier when I had finally made contact with all three.

On the down side I lost two friends that tragic day. LTG Tim Maude was in his office on the E-Ring of the Pentagon where the plane hit. My other very good friend and Kappa Sig Fraternity brother, Jim Paul, died in the World Trade Center.

God bless their souls and God bless our troops, especially our Afghan Vets and families.

Denny Ryder is retired from Headquarters, Department of the Army and lives in the Gettysburg area.