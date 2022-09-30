He had been in professional practice for 35 years, which gave him the option to retire anytime he chose. He thought that unless something came along that he wasn’t expecting, retirement would simply be another of life’s transitions. He knew there would be some changes, and he realized that he’d have to make some adjustments and accommodations.
For the next year, he thought through the process. The mechanics, the math, and the nuts and bolts of it all seemed to be rather simple. He and his wife talked through retirement frequently. They had a plan that seemed to represent what would be best for them and for their family. He chatted with a financial advisor, his attorney, and several colleagues who had retired. He came away from those conversations feeling good about where he and his wife were with their thinking. That is until he spoke with a colleague who had been retired for more than twenty years. She shared a key insight into retirement, that he had not yet considered. As he quickly realized, there were two components of retirement thinking that he had failed to consider. He failed to think about them, largely because he was essentially unaware of them
The components he had missed in his otherwise thoughtful planning, were the social and emotional adjustment retirement would both permit and demand. His former colleague and friend very candidly told him that his profession had been a major part of his life.
It was also a critical factor in how he lived his life and how his life impacted his family. She said, “This is a new life stage, and it’s most definitely going to affect the priorities you’ll set for yourself. And because you are part of a family, your priorities will also impact them.”
He understood the role of priorities in life, and he had always appreciated how his life affected his family. He was a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather, and he wanted to continue to be all of those. That desire got him to thinking. Yes, his retirement was most definitely his, but just as during his professional years, the priorities he would set, would continue to affect his growing family. He shared his thinking with his family, and as he anticipated, they were all focused on having him enjoy his retirement years, and making the most of the additional time he would have.
Since she had been the one who pointed him to the social and emotional aspects of retirement, he went back to this long-retired colleague, and asked her for a second lunch meeting. She readily agreed, because when she retired, a former colleague had taken the time to take her through them. He was very much looking forward to getting together with her again.
Not wanting to put her on the spot or force her to share more about her personal life than she was comfortable with, he started the conversation by thanking her for making him aware of the social and emotional aspects of retirement. She smiled and asked, “Have you been thinking through them since we last talked?”
He shared that he had, but that he had yet to come to terms with what his priorities could or should be. He said that concerned him a little bit. He said that he knew what was important to him, and he wanted those people and those things to continue to be priorities. At that point she picked up the conversation.
“That’s a great start, but it’s just a start. Don’t worry about trying to set absolute priorities. Retirement, like other periods in life, will bring its own opportunities and its own challenges. The priorities you set for yourself generally can’t by definitively calculated like the balance in a retirement account or the specifics of medical coverages. You’ve lived your life based on certain principles. If they have served you well, stick with them. Let them be the basis for the priorities that you’ll develop throughout the rest of your life. You’ll be pleasantly surprised how well they’ll continue to serve you and those you care about!
As she had done numerous times before, she had really helped him. The next week, he got a text from her. In it, she shared a quote from former President, Jimmy Carter. It read, “We must adjust to changing times and still hold to unchanging principles.”
She closed with some personal advice. As was her style, it was as witty as it was serious and as simple as it was profound. “By the way, if you want some good indications of what your priorities are, you may want to periodically take a thoughtful look at your calendar and your credit card statements.”
Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.
