He had been in professional practice for 35 years, which gave him the option to retire anytime he chose. He thought that unless something came along that he wasn’t expecting, retirement would simply be another of life’s transitions. He knew there would be some changes, and he realized that he’d have to make some adjustments and accommodations.

For the next year, he thought through the process. The mechanics, the math, and the nuts and bolts of it all seemed to be rather simple. He and his wife talked through retirement frequently. They had a plan that seemed to represent what would be best for them and for their family. He chatted with a financial advisor, his attorney, and several colleagues who had retired. He came away from those conversations feeling good about where he and his wife were with their thinking. That is until he spoke with a colleague who had been retired for more than twenty years. She shared a key insight into retirement, that he had not yet considered. As he quickly realized, there were two components of retirement thinking that he had failed to consider. He failed to think about them, largely because he was essentially unaware of them

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

