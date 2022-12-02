During George Foreman’s first run as the world’s heavyweight champion, he came across as the second coming of Sonny Liston – intimidating, boorish and mean. Foreman retired after losing to Jimmy Young three years after losing his title to Muhammad Ali’s rope-a-dope.

Apparently, Foreman had an epiphany in the locker room after his defeat against Young. Foreman left boxing for a while and became an ordained Christian minister. Nearly twenty years later, Foreman regained the heavyweight title, while becoming one of the most successful and beloved pitchmen since P.T. Barnum.

Greg Maresca is a freelance writer who lives in Elysburg, Northumberland County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.