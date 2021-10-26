Now that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has stepped in it, i.e., gone far beyond his Constitutional authority by attempting to involve the FBI in local matters with neither justification or authorization, it seems appropriate to remind ourselves of what governmental actions are permitted under the Constitution in this instance, and which are not. Given the lawlessness of the current Administration, there are many, but let’s stay with Garland for the moment.
For starters, the FBI does not have carte blanche jurisdiction to insinuate itself into local matters unless specifically asked by the local authorities to do so. This did not happen; instead, AG Garland took it upon himself, without any investigation or justification, to direct the FBI to view and treat parents of the nation’s 73 million schoolchildren who (legitimately) ask about their local schools’ Critical Race Theory programs/curricula as “domestic terrorists.” It’s difficult to see that process and tactic as anything other than pure intimidation toward such parents – as well as a clear violation of those parents’ rights of free speech, their right to petition government for redress of grievances, and more. Not to mention that a visit to the home by the FBI will not only chill the parents, but also impress upon their children the risk connected to daring to question authority.
