Before Republicans agreed to elect Kevin McCarthy Speaker House, a handful of his colleagues demanded the implementation of a fiscal framework to rein in federal spending.

The threat of spending reduction has launched a full debt ceiling “default” panic. The spending interests are trying to cast conservatives as unreasonable and spendthrift Democrats as saviors of our economy for favoring no-strings-attached increases in federal debt.

Copyright 2023 Phil Kerpen, distributed by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate. Phil Kerpen is the president of American Commitment and the author of “Democracy Denied.” Kerpen can be reached at phil@americancommitment.org.

