The grant, if they received it, would be a game-changer. July 4th 5K races for the past five years, silent auctions each year the week before Thanksgiving, and donation jars in every store in the community, still left them tens of thousands of dollars short. When they learned that they may be eligible for a grant, the South Fork Conservancy organized a grant committee, and they set to work.
Their goal was a community park that would serve three purposes. It would be a war memorial; a park with athletic fields, walking trails, and two outside fitness centers; and a nature park with a fishing pond and community garden plots. The grant application process was thorough, and it included many phases. When the South Fork Conservancy began researching the grant, they were advised that every phase was important, but the community input was possibly the most important. With that in mind, they engaged in that process vigorously.
They started the public comment portion of their process requesting letters and emails. Over a two-week period, they received a few. They certainly didn’t get enough to be a reliable gauge of public opinion, but they got enough to know that there was interest. They were encouraged, so they decided to hold a public meeting. The evening they held it more people showed up than they had anticipated. It was a bit chaotic, but public interest was again clearly demonstrated.
They held a second public meeting, and this time it was held at the elementary school in the, cafestagegymatorium. (That’s a room in older and smaller elementary schools that was the cafeteria, the gym, the stage, and the auditorium.) Turnout was great, and opinions flowed like water. The session yielded a great deal of information. The committee was elated and without objection, they decided it was time to move on to the development phase.
To accomplish this process, they established a committee for each of the three major purposes of the park. As much as possible, they got a cross section of the community on each of the committees. The charge they gave them was specific and simple. Each committee was asked to: Research current best practices, locate solid models to be considered during the development phase of the park, and to provide necessary reference and contact information. In short, each committee was given a homework assignment—research the section of the park to which your committee has been assigned and report back.
The committees were given a month to complete their initial set of tasks. A meeting was then set between the Conservancy team and each committee. There was lots of excitement in the room. There was an eagerness to share. Each committee had a chance to offer its research.
At the end of these meetings, the team from the Conservancy came away pleased with the quantity of responses they received, but they were something less than satisfied with the type of information they received. In fact, they determined, that the information they received, was not going to be very useful at all for the development phase. Finally, the most senior member of the Conservancy team, summed up the sentiments of the group. She said, “I think the committees were a bit confused. We’re done with seeking individual perceptions and feelings. What we need is data, research, and some models we can look at to determine best practice. They’re still in the phase where they got to share their personal agendas.” She had so succinctly summed up the sentiments of the group, that she was asked to draft a statement from the team back to the committees.
This is what she wrote:
Personal sentiments, individual beliefs, and the special agendas that drive them have their place in any deliberative process. Our team wishes to thank everyone who offered such personal input earlier on in this process. The committees on which you currently serve have a difference charge. As you work toward that goal, please consider two simple concepts:
1. This is a multipurpose park. We want it to work for everyone. Think of it like the big room at our elementary school. It has got to serve more than one purpose, if it’s going to meet the diverse needs and desires of our community.
2. Please know that your thoughts and your viewpoints are important, but we’ve passed that phase of this process. What we need now is documentable information on how best to proceed. Individual sentiments and personal beliefs are a lot like bellybuttons. Everybody has one, and there is a time and a place where it’s appropriate to show them. For this next phase, please, no more bellybuttons!
Personal input is always valuable, but it’s seldom a substitute for reliable data!
