It costs a lot of money to be sick in America. Ginny Boynton of Mechanicsburg learned this firsthand when a new company began to produce the essential medication she had taken for years to treat her neuromuscular condition, Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS). Without this drug, she would be unable to move. At its highest point, the price of the drug skyrocketed to $500,000 annually. While her family’s insurance coverage helped her to afford this life-sustaining medication, she worried about other LEMS patients and many more Americans who cannot afford the health care they need to stay well.
Many people are just one medical emergency away from bankruptcy, while countless other seniors are slowly draining their savings to pay for prescription drugs. Older Americans shouldn’t have to live like this; no one should. Ginny and many more Pennsylvania seniors fought for change so that millions of Americans can access the life-saving care they need. Thanks to their efforts and the work of President Biden and Democrats, we just took a substantial step to make their prescription drugs more affordable by passing the Inflation Reduction Act.
When I voted on the Senate floor all night during a weekend in early August, I thought about Pennsylvania seniors who pay sky-high prices for the prescription drugs they need. Since we passed the bill, I have heard Ginny’s story and so many others like hers around our state. Pennsylvania seniors can now look forward to some measure of relief. Many presidents and Members of Congress have talked about lowering the cost of prescription drugs for seniors over the years, but President Biden and Democrats finally made major progress.
So, what will the Inflation Reduction Act do for Pennsylvania seniors? To start: for the first time ever, Medicare will be able to negotiate directly for the price of prescription drugs, making high-priced prescription drugs more affordable. Seniors will begin to feel this relief in 2026 and with each year that follows, until 2029, the number of drugs eligible for negotiation will increase. This will drive down costs for seniors and make the market fairer for consumers across the board.
By 2025, annual out-of-pocket costs will be capped at $2,000 with the option to break that amount into affordable monthly payments. This legislation also includes a provision I fought for to ensure low-income seniors and people with disabilities can more easily afford their medications. As a result of this part of the bill, more than 23,000 older Pennsylvanians will pay lower, minimal copayments for their essential medications.
Another significant policy in the Inflation Reduction Act caps the cost of insulin at $35 a month for people with Medicare Part D. No one should have to choose between taking their insulin, buying groceries or keeping a roof over their heads. Thanks to President Biden and Democrats, seniors with Medicare Part D won’t have to worry about outrageous insulin costs. We have more work to do to lower the cost of insulin for everyone, though. We tried, but most Senate Republicans voted to keep insulin more expensive for folks covered by private insurance.
All of these policies to lower health care costs are commonsense solutions. People like Ginny Boynton shouldn’t have to choose between their health and their bank account. There is more work to do to protect seniors and lower costs for all Pennsylvanians, and I will continue advocating for them every day.
Bob Casey is a U.S. Senator for Pennsylvania.
