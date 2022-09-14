It costs a lot of money to be sick in America. Ginny Boynton of Mechanicsburg learned this firsthand when a new company began to produce the essential medication she had taken for years to treat her neuromuscular condition, Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS). Without this drug, she would be unable to move. At its highest point, the price of the drug skyrocketed to $500,000 annually. While her family’s insurance coverage helped her to afford this life-sustaining medication, she worried about other LEMS patients and many more Americans who cannot afford the health care they need to stay well.

Many people are just one medical emergency away from bankruptcy, while countless other seniors are slowly draining their savings to pay for prescription drugs. Older Americans shouldn’t have to live like this; no one should. Ginny and many more Pennsylvania seniors fought for change so that millions of Americans can access the life-saving care they need. Thanks to their efforts and the work of President Biden and Democrats, we just took a substantial step to make their prescription drugs more affordable by passing the Inflation Reduction Act.

Bob Casey is a U.S. Senator for Pennsylvania.

