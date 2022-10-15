John Spangler
When Herschel Walker, candidate for U.S. Senate from Georgia, recently denied that he had paid for an abortion for an out of wedlock pregnancy, he added a broader denial that he even knew this accuser. It turned out to be a former girlfriend with whom he fathered a child, so we can add lying to the abortion hypocrisy.
This was one of those stories of scandal, followed by lying, and additional revelation that would have derailed any respectable candidacy back in the day. But the defenders were quickly out in force. None other than Ralph Reed, former leader of the Christian Coalition and Walker advocate was interviewed by NPR on the subject.
Reed framed this issue as an old one, old enough to be part of a wonderful redemption of the sinner story. Walker has been forgiven for all the bad old days. Reed told NPR “(T)he message of the gospel is that we can all find redemption through faith in Christ. Herschel’s story is one of redemption and hope.”
But there is something important missing in Reed’s and Walker’s responses to all the questions about the payment, the evidence of the check and the get well card, and the dishonesty. Reed proved to fail at the role of moral arbiter and explainer of the most basic, fundamental sin and forgiveness part of the Christian faith.
Forgiveness and redemption is a powerful experience in the relationship between human beings and the law, between human beings and their consciences, between human beings and those they harm and hurt. Redemption, and its corollary forgiveness, be it divine or human, begins with admitting the wrong, claiming and identifying the sin and the harmful act or failure to act.
Redemption and hope are not part of the offer in the Christian framework if you deny, and deflect. Words seem to lose their meaning in modern political campaigns, and the contest is to win a rhetorical battle that may be completely detached from reality as it happened.
It reminds me of one of the popular themes of Deitrich Bonhoeffer who wrote about the cost of discipleship and its cheap imitation: “Cheap grace is the grace we bestow on ourselves. Cheap grace is the preaching of forgiveness without requiring repentance, baptism without church discipline, Communion without confession...Cheap grace is grace without discipleship, grace without the cross, grace without Jesus Christ, living and incarnate.”
You don’t need to be an ordained pastor to realize something is amiss with the Walker story and the Reed justification. It is rather intuitive for thoughtful human beings. But Ralph Reed needs some serious instruction on what the Gospel is, where grace fits in, and what living a moral life looks like.
Jeff Cook
Several weeks ago, I wrote a piece dreading the Philadelphia Phillies’ annual September Swoon. I was feeling confident at the time that they would break their 11-year post-season drought. They immediately went into a losing funk and were suddenly just a game ahead of the mediocre Milwaukee Brewers for the final playoff spot, a third wild card added this season. I thought I had jinxed them, as though I have that kind of power. Fortunately, they won just enough to squeak in.
Since they overcame my bad mojo, I know I can offer optimism knowing it will not affect the outcome. The team finished the regular slate on a perilous 10-game road trip. They got swept in Chicago (going 0-6 against the Cubs this season should have automatically disqualified the Phils, but I digress). They clinched a berth against the Astros in Houston then lost their last two games. A best of three series at St. Louis awaited them. After an improbable six-run rally in the ninth in the opener and a 6-3 win, the Phillies triumphed again behind pitcher Aaron Nola the next day for a sweep and headed to Atlanta.
Against the defending World Champions, Philly’s team built an early lead then hung on for dear life in a 7-6 victory. The Braves evened the series with a 3-0 victory over the visitors’ ace, Zack Wheeler.
The best of five series headed to Philadelphia after an off day on Thursday. Nola got the ball again for the home team before a full-throated, raucous crowd. When you read this entry, the Phillies will be either facing elimination or trying to nail down a spot in the NLCS.
The Phillies’ fans don’t have a tomahawk chop, but they are sure to make some noise.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
Ben and I went away to Cape May, N.J., with my parents and our pups this past week. It was a nice way to spend my birthday with family.
Throughout everything I’ve been through in this past year, memories have become much more important to me. We created some great ones throughout the trip.
One of the highlights was finding a restaurant named after my nephew called “Nino’s Family Restaurant” and eating some authentic Italian food. Of course, I enjoyed photoshopping pictures of Nino with his chef’s kiss pose with the restaurant in the background.
My husband loves Uncle Bill’s Pancake House, so we ate there every single day. We also did plenty of shopping, a couple of wine tastings, and enjoyed the sunsets.
The last time we visited Cape May, we went as a whole family with my brothers. During that visit, Vinny, who passed away in March, was laughing so hard at Cape May Brewing Company after our mother attempted to drink some interesting choices of beer.
The best part of both trips to Cape May was getting to spend time with family.
Jim Hale
I’ve been reading a reasonably good novel but have been disappointed by the carelessness of some of the writing.
At one point, the author refers to snow as a “wet powder” that is “sifting down.” Huh? Only dry powder would “sift,” and if snow is wet, it’s not powder.
The author also describes snow-covered branches as “thrashing” in a powerful wind. Sorry, but if they’re thrashing, any snow would be thrown off.
But maybe the author grew up someplace where snow is rare and just doesn’t know any better.
Still, an editor should have stepped in, but given the sloppiness of a lot of books I read these days, I think publishers have mostly done away with editors in favor of more profits.
Also, please let me add to the list of word-related peeves I included in last week’s Reporter’s Notebook entry.
A “tenet” is a belief or doctrine, as in “loving one’s enemies is among Christianity’s most important tenets.”
A “tenant” rents a property.
And “home in” refers to locating a destination and heading directly there, like a homing pigeon.
“Hone,” on the other hand, means to sharpen a blade.
I’ll cut this list off now, though I could go on almost forever.
D.K. Thomas
Most folks know I like critters, frequently more so than people, and that I’ve had quite a few share their lives with me over the course of more than six decades.
A few weeks back I penned a piece about losing my Goldie Girls. I know, a normal human being wouldn’t get so attached to a couple of South Mountain Fair goldfish. But there you have it, keyword is obviously normal. And, it really was more about the passing of an era rather than the demise of the fish.
Throughout the years a lot of animals have come and gone, starting with a Dalmatian, pony, piggies and cattle in the late 1950s and early 1960s. I realized the pigs and cattle went into our freezer, as well as the freezers of many other people. While I liked those farm animals, I wasn’t all that upset at them leaving since others always took their places relatively soon thereafter, and that is the nature of farming.
The pony, Candy, and Dalmatian, Pongo, were different matters, indeed. It’s been over 60 years and I’m still not at peace with losing them as pets. Then came Happy, a rat terrier, or more correctly, terrorist. Dang dog bit me every chance he got; even bit my friend in the nose. Nasty creature, and I can’t say I was all that fussed about him finding other accommodations.
Then there was Twinkles, my Siamese cat. My parents didn’t believe in cats in the house, although when it was cold, Twinkles was allowed to live in the basement, but no litter box; she had to go outdoors for her personal needs, which brought about her tragic end. Best we could tell, a wild animal, likely a fox, eviscerated her. I found her lying dead in the field behind my parents’ house. I think I cried for days.
Soon thereafter, along came Lady, a German Shorthaired Pointer. I was so super creative with names. I asked my dad if she was a ‘lady dog or a man dog.’ Obviously, she was a female. I do wonder, had she been male if I would have called her Man. I wasn’t all that thrilled with Lady. She was really my dad’s hunting dog, not a cuddly pet for a young girl. She was not allowed in the house either.
Along about this same part of my youth, my Aunt Phyllis introduced me to poodles and dog shows. She even allowed me to ‘help.’ Yeah, read a lot into that since now as an adult I truly understand exactly what kind of ‘help’ I was, and how patient, kind and caring Aunt Phyllis was. She died in November 1970. I still miss her; her birthday would have been last Saturday, same day as that of my middle child. She taught me a lot, which still stands me in good stead.
Since my parents wouldn’t let me have a poodle way back then, Aunt Phyllis bought me a hamster, Zeke. A neighbor boy, Lee, and I tried breeding our hamsters. Not a good outcome; we’ll leave it at that.
Lady lived to a ripe old age, I eventually left my parents’ home and other creatures shared my life during the ensuing years. Eventually, I had children and the house became a zoo.
There were rats, mice, guinea pigs, hamsters, snakes, cats, anole, dogs, chicken, pigs, turkeys, pheasants, rabbits, aquariums of various types of fish, and a goat. Like I said, a zoo.
Time passed. Children grew up and left home. The types and number of animals dwindled, until there were just a few dogs, which I still show. Sarah and Rebekah even took their cats with them when they went to housekeeping, and I really miss Sarah’s cat Mr. Snow, who is as black as the darkest night. I don’t miss litter boxes, though, and I’m quite content to visit the Snowman at Sarah’s house. I don’t need a cat of my own.
However, apparently someone thought I did need a cat in my already too-busy life because a very small kitten appeared on our porch overnight last Saturday night or during the wee hours of Sunday.
It was a greyish tiger striped thing, and it cried incessantly. We had no kitten food, but offered it dog food, which it nibbled reluctantly. I couldn’t wait for Monday to arrive.
Bill packed up the kitten in an old carrier we had, and I dropped it off at the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on my way to work.
While I am sure they will be able to find it a home where it will be cherished as it should be, I am displeased with how that kitten and I crossed paths.
As has happened in the past at our house, and other rural homes and farms throughout this county and across the country, I strongly suspect someone came along during the nighttime hours and dumped that little furball out in front of our house, which does not sit too far off the roadway and is a perilous location for any animal.
That’s how Rebekah got a kitten several years ago. Two kittens magically appeared overnight; Rebekah took one and the neighbors took in the other.
This behavior of dumping a baby along the road is reprehensible. This wee animal was way too young to be separated from its mother, it could not fend for itself, and there it was alone, cold and hungry in a strange place with no refuge.
If I had been looking to add another layer of responsibility to my life, I would have gone to the ACSPCA and sought out a kitten. I wasn’t in the market for a small cat, and don’t appreciate someone abandoning one at my house.
Thankfully, the ACSPCA came to my rescue, as well as that of the kitten. Graciously, they accepted it (I didn’t check to see if it was a lady or a man kitty), gave it inoculations, and a safe place to stay until someone who wants to add a furkid to their family comes along.
If whoever tossed out that baby at my doorstep had enough wherewithal and gasoline to drive by my house, they could have taken the poor baby to the ACSPCA, rather than putting it in harm’s way until we found it in the morning. Shame on that person! But, thank you, ACSPCA.
