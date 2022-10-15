John Spangler

When Herschel Walker, candidate for U.S. Senate from Georgia, recently denied that he had paid for an abortion for an out of wedlock pregnancy, he added a broader denial that he even knew this accuser. It turned out to be a former girlfriend with whom he fathered a child, so we can add lying to the abortion hypocrisy.

