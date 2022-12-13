... and Christmas. The very first words in the Constitution’s First Amendment are, ”Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Those words are followed immediately with “or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the (p)ress.” Even in today’s lexicon, them’s plain words. Unequivocal, too. One thing we must recognize is that the Founders and Framers didn’t mince words; they said what they meant, and meant what they said, not only in the Declaration of Independence, but in the Constitution, as well.
That’s because they were separating themselves from the Crown, and then constructing the framework within which they, and all their fellow citizens, would be governing themselves. They risked everything: their lives, their fortunes, their sacred honor. And some paid the price. But they paved the way for future generations to benefit and prosper from their efforts.
They definitely weren’t what one might call “religionists,” whatever that watered-down term supposedly means these days, but they uniformly recognized God as our Creator, and they held strictly to each individual’s right to worship Him as each saw fit, not as some ruler or authority figure dictated.
That’s changed. The late President Ronald Reagan is quoted as saying, “Christmas can be celebrated in the school room with pine trees, tinsel and reindeer, but there must be no mention of the man whose birthday is being celebrated. One wonders how a teacher would answer if a student asked why it was called Christmas.” That’s not only a valid question, it also gives lie to the “authority” claim that we hear from the so-called “experts” who permeate our teachers unions. And it should be doubly embarrassing to anyone passing himself or herself off as even being a teacher, at any level.
And George Washington, whom many now characterize as being “merely” a Deist, is quoted as saying, “The thing that separates the American Christian from every other person on earth is the fact that he would rather die on his feet than live on his knees”
Indeed, how can anyone be a teacher who can’t (or won’t) even answer a child’s simple question? Which, in turn, raises a whole host of related questions. For example, given there’s so much that we don’t (and in some cases can’t) know, just how plausible (much less prosperity causing can the “New Green Deal” be for We, the People? To be sure, there’s plenty for the elites and the John Kerry crowd, but what about the rest of us? (For them, it’s all politics and profit; for us, it’s simple economics and survival.) As Albert Einstein is quoted, if you can’t explain it to a six year old, you don’t understand it yourself. Kinda like “What is a woman?”
When we recognize that these simple questions either are unanswerable or deliberately ignored by the “experts,” and that there are so many more that require resolution, it’s time to start asking them, and demanding answers, if not for ourselves, at least for our children. This is what free people do – and what helps keep us free. It’s the very essence of “free speech,” not merely to disagree or denounce, valuable as they are, but to ask, to inquire, to learn.
For millennia, tyrants, dictators, and other assorted despots have tried everything to deny God’s existence (which, of course, is impossible, because it’s unprovable), all to no avail. Rational human beings continue to believe, partly, at least, because it’s completely rational to do so.
And here we are again, Christmas season. There’s a biblical saying, “Be not afraid.” This Christmas season, let’s live it. Root out the radicals, and restore common sense. Let’s celebrate; let our message be, “Merry Christmas to all!”
I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let me know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a conservative thinker and an Adams County voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.
