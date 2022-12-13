... and Christmas. The very first words in the Constitution’s First Amendment are, ”Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Those words are followed immediately with “or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the (p)ress.” Even in today’s lexicon, them’s plain words. Unequivocal, too. One thing we must recognize is that the Founders and Framers didn’t mince words; they said what they meant, and meant what they said, not only in the Declaration of Independence, but in the Constitution, as well.

That’s because they were separating themselves from the Crown, and then constructing the framework within which they, and all their fellow citizens, would be governing themselves. They risked everything: their lives, their fortunes, their sacred honor. And some paid the price. But they paved the way for future generations to benefit and prosper from their efforts.

I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let me know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a conservative thinker and an Adams County voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.