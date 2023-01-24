There are plenty of business owners in Adams County with whom I disagree politically, and I know there are many who disagree with my political views, but I would never publicly or privately advocate for a boycott of those local businesses. In today’s world, it is way too important to support local business and to shop local.

There are several local idiots out there pushing to boycott area businesses because they had the audacity to advertise in the program booklet for the Adams County Republican Committee Eisenhower Dinner in 2021.

Harry Hartman is the publisher of the Gettysburg Times.

