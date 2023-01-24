There are plenty of business owners in Adams County with whom I disagree politically, and I know there are many who disagree with my political views, but I would never publicly or privately advocate for a boycott of those local businesses. In today’s world, it is way too important to support local business and to shop local.
There are several local idiots out there pushing to boycott area businesses because they had the audacity to advertise in the program booklet for the Adams County Republican Committee Eisenhower Dinner in 2021.
These people want to hurt local businesses for purchasing a $100 ad in booklet that there were maybe 500 copies printed more than a year ago, the audacity of those businesses. The local businesses specifically mentioned by the latest moron for boycott include: Tommy’s Pizza, Hollabaugh’s Orchard, Dunlap’s Restaurant, Fourscore Brewery and the Dobbin House.
I guess the woman calling for local people to boycott these longstanding and successful businesses in our community has no idea of the amount of food and services each of these businesses gives back to Adams County.
Each of these businesses are huge supporters of many nonprofits in the county, all support school districts in the county with donations ranging from food to supplies to money.
I know the owners of all of these businesses and you could not find better, more community-minded, dedicated, hard-working employers in our area. I am guessing the brain-child behind pushing the boycott has not thought through how a boycott of a local business affects their neighbors who are employed at these businesses, or just doesn’t care.
I wish we were all as financially independent with such perfect morals as Beth Farnham and did not have to worry about our financial futures and could live a close-minded and self-righteous life. I am sure she is running off to shop and eat at chain restaurants in Hanover today.
All who care, are very aware of my political views and trust me, plenty of people boycott the paper because of my views but I am happy to say I am not as small-minded as them or Beth Farnham.
By the way Beth, I can honestly say not once in any of those under the cover of darkness, secret Adams County Republican meetings that I attend so we can change the future of the world has the idea of boycotting a local business based upon politics ever been discussed. I guess Adams County Republicans care too much about our community and neighbors to punish them for their political views.
Roger Lund and I are about as far apart politically as two people could be but I admire his business acumen, his hard work and I shop at all of his businesses. Jake Schindel and l have many political and personal differences but that does not stop my wife and daughter from going to his coffee shops for coffee or hot chocolate on weekends, my wife and daughter like the drinks and food at Jake’s places of business.
Beth, boycotting a business because that business is exercising its First Amendment right to advertise their products and services strikes me as bordering on un-American and definitely crosses the line into pure stupidity. I remember an Adams County political candidate who spoke about putting a boycott together of businesses who advertise in local Republican publications, how did that work out in November for candidate Qually?
By the way, I wrote this column while having lunch at Dunlap’s, now I am headed to Hollabaugh’s for fresh fruit, plan to grab a pizza at Tommy’s tonight and will be taking my family to the Dobbin House for dinner over the weekend.
Harry Hartman is the publisher of the Gettysburg Times.
