The volunteer fire service has always been near and dear to my heart. This admiration for those who choose this profession prompted me to introduce House Bill 2268 to allow a 17-year-old junior firefighter to complete interior firefighter training. Previously, only people age 18 and older were permitted to enroll in the training.

Originally, this issue was brought to me by a young Adams County junior firefighter who graduated high school but could not continue his firefighter training until he turned 18. He and I worked on this legislation that I introduced this session in the House while Sen. Pat Stefano introduced the companion bill in the Senate. A short time ago, the Senate bill was signed it into law.

Torren Ecker, R-Adams/Cumberland, is a state representative for the 193rd Legislative District.

