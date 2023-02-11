Jeff Cook
Hola!
Nancy and I send greetings from Mexico. We are visiting my brother and his wife. Steve and Becky moved here from Ohio some 20 months ago as “permanent residents” after both retired.
They live in the small town of Puerto Morelos about 20 miles south of Cancun and have quickly bonded with ex-pats and locals alike. They spend their days playing pickleball, horseshoes on the beach and whatever else they feel like doing. The lifestyle seems to agree with them and they both look fabulous. Their hospitality has been fantastic.
The weather is sublime. We will get home just in time for the polar vortex. How fortunate!
We have been getting acquainted with the endemic flora and fauna. We have seen coati (related to raccoons) and agouti (tailless rodents). I haven’t seen any crocodiles yet but am on alert for an appearance as I run past the maglar (swamp) each day.
It’s Groundhog Day at home. They don’t need “Agouti Day” here since winter is a foreign concept.
Today we snorkeled at the second largest reef in the world (behind Great Barrier Reef in Australia). They are endangered biomes that must be preserved.
The beach and the teal-blue of the Caribbean Sea are pristine but it is somewhat unsettling to see the Beach Patrol ride by equipped with machine guns.
We are having a wonderful time. Still, it will be great to return home.
I’ve learned some of the native language and if I ever have to call play-by-play for a baseball game in Spanish I know how to describe a batter who fans on three pitches, buenos dias, buenas tardes, buenas noches.
Adios amigos!
Liz Caples
If you even remotely know me, at least one thing is obvious: I am a crazy bird lady. I love all of my birds like children. You would think my family lost their minds if you came to our house.
Two weeks ago I announced on social media that our family had expanded once again. Per usual, everyone thought I was expecting. “Not quite,” I said. I didn’t lay this egg.
We adopted Peepie, a baby peach-faced lovebird from a couple who had to rehome him because their cat was terrorizing the poor thing.
Peepie has since taken up residence in the living room with his roommate, a 14-year-old cockatiel named Albert. He’s very skittish, but we can tell he’s excited to be in the company of other birds. He’s already developing a personality. His favorite things are watching game shows, hiding in a coconut, and flapping his wings with joy.
Two nights ago my parrot and other cockatiel joined Peepie and Albert in the living room for movie night, which all of them loved. No, I haven’t completely lost my mind yet; these birds really enjoy watching TV.
Little did we know a horrible thing was about to happen. Yesterday morning I woke up to something I never wanted to hear. My mother informed me that Albert, our oldest bird, was dying.
Albert had been showing signs of old age for a while now, so it wasn’t completely unexpected. After all, I’ve owned this bird since I was in middle school. Still, considering how energetic he was the previous night, it was shocking.
He passed peacefully with his favorite cartoons playing in the background. Peepie, our little baby, watched the scene play out behind the bars of his cage. As young as he is, he knew what was happening.
And so the cycle of life continues. We will be taking the time to mourn Albert before we bring a new feathered friend into our lives. Losing a pet is never easy no matter what the circumstances are. Hopefully Albert is somewhere over the Rainbow Bridge, watching Sesame Street and tweeting to the Ozempic commercial.
Jim Hale
I’m sorry, but it’s ludicrous.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected next week. That’s just wrong for February.
Having grown up near Chicago, I remember real winters. I really did push through four-foot snow drifts while walking to school. Recess was outdoors as long as the temperature was above zero, and often it wasn’t.
My hope now is that this crazy warm weather will quickly be followed by a real deep-freeze, single digits at least.
Why?
I’m hoping insects will hatch prematurely and then be brutally snuffed out by the cold.
I’m not sure that’s even possible, and I admit it might not be a great outcome ecologically, but you have no idea how phobic of insects I am.
Then again, even I realize the need for bees and other pollinators. They’re crucial to agriculture.
So, do I root for helpful bugs or succumb to my madness and wish for the insect apocalypse?
Well, I do like apples…
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
Ben and I are officially crazy Chihuahua parents after getting a third puppy last weekend.
We named him Milo, and he’s got a lot to learn from his big brothers.
At 2.4 pounds, the little guy has a fiery, energetic, and rambunctious personality. His brothers Titan and Jasper are still getting used to the amount of energy he has. Since they are older, they have their moments when they like to play and mostly enjoy their sleep.
So far, the biggest challenge has been his separation anxiety when he needs to go in his crate. If readers have any suggestions, I’m all ears. He cried practically the whole time Ben and I attended an hour church service.
Even with his quirks, Milo has been a sweet addition to our little family. We feel so blessed to have the little guy, even if he makes me type my notebook with one hand since he wants to be held.
