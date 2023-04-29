Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
I decided to use my notebook entry this week as a public service announcement for people who wear claw clips like I do when I’m running errands and doing things around the house.
When scrolling through social media, someone shared a disturbing story about the plastic hair accessory that can lead to major injuries if worn during a car crash. One woman shared how the clip in her hair and the airbag deploying during a collision caused her back to break.
Others disclosed how it got lodged in their scalps requiring staples in their head. The more I thought about the metal springs and the sharp plastic teeth to hold hair in place, it makes sense how they could be a potential hazard in a crash.
While no one plans to get into a collision when getting in a vehicle, it is something important to think about. For me, I see it as a similar reminder to putting on my seatbelt now. The claw clip can be removed for the ride and put back on after exiting the vehicle, if need be.
Jim Hale
I was never interested in Formula 1 racing until Netflix turned it into a reality show — or soap opera — called “Drive to Survive.”
I never knew who the drivers were, much less the leaders and owners of the teams, but after several seasons I feel like I sort of know them, and definitely see some as heroes and others as heels.
As a life-long drag racing fan, I’ve always looked down a bit on the various types of “roundy-round” racing. I meanF1’s speed record is just under 235 mph versus nearly 339 for a top fuel dragster. An F1 car makes about 1,000 horsepower, versus 11,000 for a top fueler.
But the Netflix series overcame my prejudice. I know it’s artificial, but it seems like their cameras have almost total access to everyone in F1 24/7.
The show skips all the tedious hours in the garage and focuses on dramatic racing moments and rivalries between drivers and manufacturers. The drivers are always gunning to grab a spot on one of the wealthier teams that have the best cars and nearly always win, like Mercedes or Red Bull.
Can you imagine such a series focusing on local government?
Jeff Cook
This is not intended as a lesson on punctuation. It is merely a rhetorical discussion.
When three words are used in succession, I have often seen a comma before the word “and” followed by the final word in the sequence. As an example, think lions, tigers, and bears (oh my).
This usage has been described as “the Oxford comma,” implying that if it comes from that prestigious educational institution across the pond, it must be proper. To me it is mere surplusage. The word “and” indicates the finality of the several words grouped together. The extra comma is bogus.
I am no grammarian, but didn’t we fight a war 247 years ago to get away from all things Oxford?
I say go green. Ditch the Oxford comma. All those unnecessary type-spaces really do add up. Eliminating superfluous commas means more trees, more oxygen and more healthy people.
Next week: the dash.
John Spangler
This past week’s spring convocation for alumni and pastors, held at the United Lutheran Seminary, covered the topic of climate and featured a long time friend, Barbara Rossing, as a presenter. Rossing reminded me of a Yale study that we should not be focused on the climate change deniers when they form such a narrow slice of the public. She pointed to an ongoing Yale Climate Connection study identifying six attitudes: Alarmed, Concerned, Cautious, Disengaged, Doubtful, and Dismissive. She also lifted up Katharine Hahoe, a climate scientist who is optimistic about our prospects and change, who comes out of a conservative background and wrote a book on how to talk to the cautious, disengaged and doubtful. Hahoe’s insight is don’t talk to the hard core deniers. No amount of argument will move the needle. Encourage everyone else.
Hahoe makes a good point: the deniers make up such a narrow slice of the public, taking them on is not worth the time or energy. As of last December, Yale found that 11% fell into the dismissive category, and another 11% were doubtful. I’m not sure how many of the doubtful have closed their mind permanently, but taken together, only one in five Americans seem to oppose action on climate.
A good number of Americans have moved out of cautious and the fastest growing category is alarmed, which more than doubled to 26%. Not unlike gun safety, we have a strong public consensus around the need to
City planners in Chicago have for more than a decade, taken their cue from New Orleans on which trees they are planting. Military planners are highly aware of climate change and the pressures we face from swelling numbers of climate refugees. The National Park Service is taking climate change seriously. Even the auto industry knows where they need to be going.
Only a minority coalition in our political system seeks to satisfy the climate deniers, including our own congressional representative, who voted to revoke the climate measures and future investments in the American Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. That is not only unhealthy, but will also add to human suffering if we delay the energy turnaround that we must all be about. There is plenty of public support for wise climate policy and investments, but its time for this big coalition of the alarmed, concerned and cautious to be louder than the deniers. Raise your voices, folks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.