For years, I have mumbled vociferously about having to get out on a usually overcast, chilly, drizzly morning once every fall. “Brr, brr,” I’d bray! “Geez! You’d think that this process could be held during nicer weather!” Frankly, weather for primary elections is usually more pleasant, but then that takes place each spring.
Despite my grumbling, I, faithfully, decade after decade, made certain to go vote, both Spring and Fall!
Tomorrow, I am not going to go vote! In fact, if I tried to vote, I could be retained by authorities for breaking election rules. I have already voted.
Back when October first arrived with its warm, amber cast of fall, I was mesmerized by the beautiful shades of the orange and yellow leaves.
Also, I was feeling so relieved and so accomplished.
I had requested and I had received my ballot via mail (USPS) in early October.
Knowing my tendency to lose track of time, I immediately voted, signed it, dated it and dropped my ballot in the mail on Oct. 11!
Remarkably, I was following in our soldiers’ path.
“When soldiers living in Civil War encampments wanted to cast their vote for Republican incumbent Abraham Lincoln or Democrat George McClellan in the 1864 election, most were able to follow the same steps as their parents back home. Lists of registered voters were filled out on the battlefields. De facto election judges and clerks were plucked from the gathered troops. From Kentucky to Vermont, voting rights were extended to those far away from the polls — for the first time – though not without significant legal challenges and public skepticism.” -National Geographic, Aug. 14, 2020.
Wow! My duty was done! Steven did likewise!
Therefore, we could relax and wait for Election Day. Of course, election results probably will not be tallied until at least the day after Election Day.
Just as I was savoring the pleasantly unique moment, panic struck!
Everything would have been fine, except, on Friday, Oct 14, – via email – Steven received his confirmation of ballot receipt from the Adams County Election office. Certainly, the Adams County Election Office is on the ball! Really, no surprise there. Their staff is amazing.
Surely, my ballot confirmation should follow sometime soon.
I should not worry. However, I am a proverbial Nervous Nellie! So, that “lack of ballot confirmation” left me listening intently for my computer’s magical ding-dong that would notify me that my ballot had been received. Naturally, I fretted. Instead of contacting the county election office – as a responsible adult would have done, I fretted! I watched, waited, searched. Silly me! I could have easily emailed my concern and they would have allayed my concerns. I could have even called them to check.
The office staff could have tracked my ballot’s fate and directed me through a remedy for the alleged missing ballot.
My excuse, ”Ah gee, they are so busy right now. I hate to disturb them, now!”
What? Did I think they would become less busy closer to the election?
No, instead of acting sensibly, I procrastinated! Procrastination is my nemesis! It frequently reduces me to childlike behavior. That’s despite the fact that I am an old granny of 10 grandkids.
Therefore, like the exceptional fool that I can be, I brooded about my ballot. I chastised myself for not having stuck with the good ole-fashioned voting method. Actually voting in person would have meant I would be certain that my vote was cast, my obligation fulfilled.
Duh, dumb me!
Viola! Finally, after a few days of waiting, as I was preparing to email my “missing ballot concerns” to the election office, I stumbled across the confirmation.
There it was at the bottom of Steven’s confirmation. It had been there all the time, but for some unbeknownst reason, I had not been able to open the bottom of the email.
Oh joy!
Finally, I could relax and wait comfortably for Election Day. That meant that I had the luxury of ignoring that day and waiting for final tallies to see who won. That was my reason all along for mailing my ballot. (As I mentioned earlier my arch enemy is procrastination.)
When I mailed my ballot, that Tuesday – all properly filled out, I felt so relieved and accomplished.
Yet, I did know, then and even now, that tomorrow morning, I will feel at a loss. Long habits and years of being religiously devoted to getting out to vote despite all of my grumping and grouching, always leaves me feeling like I am missing a critical and vital act.
It is crucial that we citizens of this 246-year-old democratic-republic fulfill our obligation and go vote.
In fact, Adams County election officials already have received — by ”snail” mail — many of those ballots. Yet, despite having mail-in ballots in hand, by Pennsylvania law, counting cannot begin until the polls close at 8 p.m., Tuesday.
That, naturally means we – the voters – must exercise our patience and wait for the job to be completed. That may take some time. OK, I don’t have to have results Tuesday night. I can wait until the next day.
What? That might not be enough time, either? It could take a week or more? Really? Ah! Oh, O.K.
After the elections are done and the dust is settled, we might consider re-organizing the counting strategy. Certainly, you would think we could design an easier and more fluid counting system that makes the job easier for the staff.
Must we really protect and hide our ballots like those one-eyed pirates of olden days did with their gold and their silver?
That seems like an overaction.
Also, given that election offices across our nation are currently losing up to 30 percent of their regular staff, we may find we need to make election jobs more attractive.
Apparently, in some states, election staff have been harassed and their families threatened. While I’d like to ignore that news as a few cases of exaggeration, I am afraid we ignore such concerns at our – and the staffs’ peril.
Even so, I firmly believe that we – as a nation – must maintain fair and free elections. However, as committed as I am to elections, if I were in the middle of raising a family – I am fairly certain that – I would not stay in a job where my family was subject to threats! Geez, what has our land of the free and the brave become?
In some areas, poll watchers have prowled around ballot boxes and looked intimidating. If – on Election Day – by some unfortunate chance you do see someone who looks as though he/she is more intent on dissuading voters, rather than assisting voters, perhaps you should seriously consider checking with election officials at the voting site or even giving the local police or municipal authorities a call.
It is unconscionable for anyone to attempt to frighten voters away from the polls. Good grief, it is difficult enough to persuade citizens – in this hectic world – to make certain they do get out to vote. Certainly we do not want to dissuade them!
However, we do not want to make the mistake of falsely accusing someone of bullying-like behavior, either. It pains me to say this, but a mistake like that could lead to fisticuffs. That is something to be aware of and to assiduously avoid. Thus, the better approach is to check with authorities!
Tomorrow, assuming you have not done so yet, please, please get out and vote!
Be sure to double check your ballot to assess the politicians that you wish to have as your representatives. With the internet you should be able to fairly quickly track down some reliable, honest information on the candidates.
If you are not registered to vote, sorry, – in Pennsylvania – it is too late to register for tomorrow’s election..
However – this instant – you should make a New Year’s promise to register to vote! You do not even have to wait until the new year to act on that pledge.
Get registered. Do it right away! Do not let that old thief “procrastination” steal your right to vote!
Do it now! Then when next year’s elections arrive you should be all set. Of course, it never hurts to double check your registrations status, periodically.
Voting is too critical to the health of our democratic-republic!
So please, please, fulfill your civic duty! VOTE!
