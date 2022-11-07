For years, I have mumbled vociferously about having to get out on a usually overcast, chilly, drizzly morning once every fall. “Brr, brr,” I’d bray! “Geez! You’d think that this process could be held during nicer weather!” Frankly, weather for primary elections is usually more pleasant, but then that takes place each spring.

Despite my grumbling, I, faithfully, decade after decade, made certain to go vote, both Spring and Fall!

The opinions expressed are solely those of Pat Nevada who lives near Gettysburg.

