The mom sitting on the park bench with me looked knowingly into my eyes as I pondered her statement. It’s true I, in the best interest of my children, had voiced my concerns regarding a pattern of high fevers and an eye problem, spurring pediatricians to diagnose and effectively treat those conditions. And we were there in the Gettysburg dog park because my husband and I had adopted our older child’s most heartfelt wish, a dog, which increased her daily joy, while our other child got valuable socialization with kids on the nearby playground. Yes, we did know what was best for our children. I nodded sagely. She pressed further.

“And that’s why I’m advocating a book rating system at my child’s school library. I’m concerned about her being exposed to inappropriate content.”

Beth Farnham is a guest writer for the DFA Education Task Force. She is a stay-at-home parent in Conewago Township where she lives with her husband, their two children, and their dog and cat.

