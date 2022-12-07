And now we know some of the truth. From Elon Musk’s revelations, we know definitively that Twitter (and all the rest of Big Tech) censored the New York Post’s story about Hunter Biden and his “Laptop from Hell.” And the rest of the mainstream press went along with actively preventing legitimate information detrimental to their favored presidential candidate from being seen by the electorate.

Had Twitter done this on their own, it would still have been scurrilous, but not necessarily illegal. Even had they simply coordinated with their fellow Big Tech colleagues but acted independently, it would still be shameful, but not necessarily illegal. However, by colluding with the candidate’s campaign, they crossed the line. And by covering it all up, they’ve indicted themselves – and their fellow actors.

I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let me know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a conservative thinker and an Adams County voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.

