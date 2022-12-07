And now we know some of the truth. From Elon Musk’s revelations, we know definitively that Twitter (and all the rest of Big Tech) censored the New York Post’s story about Hunter Biden and his “Laptop from Hell.” And the rest of the mainstream press went along with actively preventing legitimate information detrimental to their favored presidential candidate from being seen by the electorate.
Had Twitter done this on their own, it would still have been scurrilous, but not necessarily illegal. Even had they simply coordinated with their fellow Big Tech colleagues but acted independently, it would still be shameful, but not necessarily illegal. However, by colluding with the candidate’s campaign, they crossed the line. And by covering it all up, they’ve indicted themselves – and their fellow actors.
Remember, there’s a reason the First Amendment of the Constitution protects the press (and, by extension, the rest of the “media”). It protects them from retaliation by The Crown (and/or its member or successor agencies) for printing, publishing, and/or sharing material derogatory to The Crown, its actions, its intent, its thinking, etc. That protection is precisely consistent with the “freedom of speech” portion of that same First Amendment which protects us — We, the People — in exactly the same way, and for exactly the same reason.
Yes, Big Tech (and both political parties) both have shrewd lawyers. But there’s a fundamental difference between shrewd and honest. And part of the beauty of our Constitution is that, for the most part, until relatively recently, it’s always been structured in plain and simple terms, and therefore understandable by all. Has that stopped those who don’t wish to chafe under its plainness, its simplicity, its truth?
This attack by Twitter and all its likeminded colleagues and cohorts on the Constitution and, yes, its restrictions on their wishes and behavior, clearly violated their special place in that Constitution, and our lives. Their censorship of important information which would have had a major impact on our right to know about political candidates constitutes a lie of omission, a huge and irreversible lie of omission, which raises the following question: Who among any of us would ever again knowingly trust a self-proven liar? About anything? In this life, all any of us really have are: 1. Our deeds, and 2. Our reputation. And the former rests entirely on the latter; if our reputation is less than stellar, all our deeds are definitionally suspect. (That’s where the pre-Musk Twitter and its ilk stand today.)
To Musk’s credit, he’s shining a light into an exceptionally dark corner. Whether that dark corner is home to the patently impossible Marxist dream of control and power over everyone and everything, or to overwhelming, simple corporate and political greed, or to everyday megalomania, or some combination of the above and more, it has no place in a free society with a fundamental respect for truth, integrity, and God-given human rights.
But, you may ask, what can we do to help Musk in his mission? It helps first to understand why entities like Big Tech and its ilk exist: it’s to make money, of course, from subscribers and advertisers. These days, that’s all that matters to them; not honesty, not integrity, most definitely not patriotism. Just as with politics, money is their “mother’s milk,” their lifeblood. And, just like politicians everywhere, they’ll do anything to get it. Once you know how they got what they’ve accumulated, you’ve just made them vulnerable. And, as a free citizen, you can use that knowledge (no, that’s not an understatement) against them, by making sure all within the reach of your voice are aware of the truth. Because it remains true: The Truth shall set you free!
It’s really that simple, and yet, we make it difficult, because, after all “What will people think?” One need simply reflect on the words of Presidents Ronald Reagan and John Adams. Adams told his wife, Abigail, that he was doing (in the American Revolution) what he was doing, not for himself, but for their children. And Reagan reminded us all that “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.” He also said, “If we ever forget that we’re one nation under God, then we will be one nation gone under.” So, now ask yourself: How hard is it to speak the truth, for my own kids?
I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let me know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a conservative thinker and an Adams County voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.
