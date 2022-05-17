Thomas Jefferson: “The dead should not rule the living.”
According to the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll, 82 percent of Americans, even 56 percent of Pennsylvanians, believe abortion should be allowed if a woman’s life is endangered, 79 percent in cases of rape or incest’ and 67 percent if the child would be born with a life-threatening illness. Only 16 percent of Americans believe abortion should be illegal in all circumstances. These views are relatively unchanged in the past few years.
A survey by the nonprofit, nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute asked Americans if they agree or disagree with the statement, “Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that affirmed a constitutional right to abortion, was the right decision and should be upheld.” A majority of Americans, 63 percent, agree, and one-third, 33 percent, disagree.
In spite of these findings, a majority of the current Justices of the Supreme Court is about to reverse the 1973 decision, declaring there is no basis in the Constitution for the 1973 decision. Five of the nine Justices were nominated by presidents who did not win a majority of the popular vote, three by Trump, two by George W. Bush.
For many people, the Constitution is as sacred as the Ten Commandments; the Framers of the Constitution, in their infinite wisdom, created a document for the ages. That’s not exactly true. First of all, the Constitution specifies how it can be amended. Article V reads, “The Congress, whenever two thirds of both houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose amendments to this Constitution, or, on the application of the legislatures of two thirds of the several states, shall call a convention for proposing amendments…” And in fact, there are 27 amendments.
The Founding Fathers recognized the need to make changes over time. In 1810, Thomas Jefferson wrote, “I am certainly not an advocate for frequent and untried changes in laws and constitutions. I think moderate imperfections had better be borne with; because, when once known, we accommodate ourselves to them, and find practical means of correcting their ill effects. But I know also, that laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths disclosed, and manners and opinions change with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also, and keep pace with the times. We might as well require a man to wear still the same coat which fitted him when a boy, as civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors.”
Alexander Hamilton wrote, “Constitutions should consist only of general provisions; the reason is that they must necessarily be permanent, and that they cannot calculate for the possible change of things.” “Our new Constitution is now established, and has an appearance that promises permanency; but in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes,” wrote Benjamin Franklin.
In his Farewell Address, George Washington urged Americans to give the government time to realize its full potential, and amend the Constitution “after thorough time and thought have proven that it is truly necessary instead of simply making changes based upon opinions and hypotheses of the moment.”
How, then, should the Supreme Court interpret the Constitution when considering cases that come before them? The answer is, there are several ways. One is Originalism, or, Original Intent. Originalists think the way to interpret the Constitution is to determine how the Framers intended it to be interpreted.
Those who oppose the Originalist approach consider themselves Modernists, or Instrumentalists. A Modernist looks at the Constitution as if it were ratified today. What meaning would it have if written today? How does modern life affect the words of the Constitution? The main argument against Originalism is that the Constitution becomes stale and irrelevant to modern life if viewed only through 18th century eyes. We have more than 200 years of history and legal precedent to look back on; we are modern individuals with as much difficulty thinking like 18th century people as 18th century people would have had trouble thinking like us.
Proponents of the Democratic interpretation, also known as Normative or Representation Reinforcement, advocate that the Constitution was not intended to be a set of specific, immutable principles and guidelines; it was considered to be a framework which contemporary jurists would build on. Decisions as to the meaning of the Constitution must look at the words of the Constitution, then use modern understanding to flesh out the framework. This has been happening for more than 200 years.
Justice Marshall, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court from 1801 to 1835, summarized the challenge the Court faces: “We must never forget that it is a constitution we are expounding . . . intended to endure for ages to come, and consequently, to be adapted to the various crises of human affairs.”
Or as Jefferson once wrote, “The dead should not rule the living.”
Mark Berg is a community activist, a proud Liberal, and a former socialist. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.
