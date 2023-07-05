“The future ain’t what it used to be.”
That quote is from Yogi Berra. Neils Bohr, Danish physicist and Nobel Laureate, once said, “Prediction is very difficult, especially about the future.” British scientist Tim Berners-Lee, often cited as the inventor of the World Wide Web, reportedly said, “Predicting the future is hard because it hasn’t happened yet.”
But people keep making predictions, sometimes far into the future. For example, at the turn of the last century, in The Ladies Home Journal, John Elfreth Watkins wrote What May Happen in the Next Hundred Years. He prophesied we could travel to England in two days via electric ships traveling more than a mile a minute. A university education would be free for every man and woman. There would be between 350 and 500 million people in the U.S.; he got that right. “Man will see around the world. Persons and things of all kinds will be brought within focus with screens at opposite ends of circuits, thousands of miles at a span.” The internet foretold?
In 1931, the National Education Association believed Americans will enjoy “a flat telephone rate for the entire country at moderate cost” by the year 2000. Better yet, in 1932, Irwin Edmund, a philosophy professor at Columbia University, predicted that within 50 years, 1982, “the graduated income tax will have practically abolished major differences in wealth.” Not even close on that one.
In the late 1940s, after World War II, there were various projections and speculations about life in the 21st century. Many anticipated significant technological advancements. Some predicted the widespread use of personal flying vehicles, space travel for the general public, and advanced household robots to perform daily tasks. Others foresaw increased automation and machines taking over mundane tasks, leading to reduced work hours and increased leisure time for most individuals. Some predicted futuristic cityscapes with towering skyscrapers, efficient transportation systems, and environmentally friendly urban planning; we’re working on that. In 1948, Life magazine predicted that by the year 2000, people would be wearing clothes that change color and texture at will. How would that benefit anyone?
Some projections turn out to be true, or mostly true. There were ideas of a global communication network that would allow instant worldwide communication, even though the concept of the internet was not yet envisioned. There were discussions about the development of clean and renewable energy sources, with expectations of advanced nuclear power and potentially harnessing energy from the sun or other natural sources. While there were limited discussions about climate change, there were already concerns about pollution and its potential impact on the environment and human health. There was speculation about advancements in medical science, such as the development of new vaccines, improved surgical techniques, and the potential for cures for major diseases. There were expectations of significant progress in space exploration, including missions to the moon and to Mars, colonization of other planets, and the possibility of encountering extraterrestrial life. Many people predicted that we all would have flying cars by the year 2000. There are some personal flying vehicles available today, but they are not widely available or affordable.
Artificial intelligence was imagined in the 1960s and 1970s. AI is now accessible, and we will probably see more advances in this technology in the future. In 1966, Time magazine expected that by 2000, “machines will be producing so much that everyone in the U.S. will, in effect, be independently wealthy,” (they must have been listening to Professor Edmund) , and “not only manual workers, but secretaries and middle-level managers will have been replaced by computers…[and] only 10 percent of the population will be working and the rest will, in effect, have to be paid to remain idle.” We missed that one. Chillingly, in 1967, a law school professor at the University of Chicago, said, “The technology of eavesdropping will have improved so much, it will be possible to place a man under constant surveillance without his ever becoming aware of it.” Be careful what you post on the internet, or when your smart speaker or cell phone is listening.
Also in 1966, the futurist Buckminster Fuller was credited with saying, “[By 2000], amid general plenty, politics will simply fade away.” Although in 1972, pollster George Gallup reported that, “The political winds of the world are expected by world leaders to blow leftward…Seventy-six percent of world leaders in 75 countries replied ‘liberal’ when asked, ‘Compared to the present, which will be more widely accepted in the year 2000, the conservative or liberal viewpoint?’”
Many people have predicted that we would have achieved world peace by the year 2000. Obviously, this has not happened. There is still war and conflict in the world. It is difficult to predict the future, but it is important to try to understand the past in order to make better predictions about the future.
Although as former president Dwight Eisenhower once said, “The future is like the present, only longer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.