Jim Hale
I’ve been thinking about the word “fit.”
It irritates me that I’m between pants sizes. Since waist sizes are always even numbers (at least for the cheap clothes I buy), I can either suck in my gut or cinch my belt. Inseams are even numbers too, so I can either walk on the hems or expose my socks to the world. (I realize the sizing “system” for women’s clothes is infinitely worse.)
Walking on the hems would have been fine when I was a kid. Frayed hems were cool for bell-bottom jeans, as were patches and tears.
It wasn’t like now, when people buy pre-damaged clothes for the sake of fashion. Instead, at least at the beginning, hippie-type dishevelment was meant to demonstrate solidarity with poor people who couldn’t afford brand-new clothes.
So, in those anti-fashion days, too-long pants would have “fit” me perfectly. In fact, few things got you mocked more than “flood” pants that were too short, which mine unfortunately always were. At one point, I grew almost a foot in a year and became the most awkward kid in the world. (By the way, “growing pains” are real. I ached all the time.)
So, our ideas of what “fits” change over time, partly because of growth in ourselves and partly because of changes in society.
It’s a good idea to look carefully in the mirror once in a while to make sure your ideas still fit you.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
My Chihuahua Titan’s birthday was yesterday (May 27). He is now a 6-year-old. It is crazy to think back when I was writing reporter notebooks before I even had him in my life.
Titan is quite honestly a stereotypical chihuahua – a lot of bark with little bite. He has his moments when he wants to snuggle, and then others where he does not want to be bothered with anything. His favorite things include cuddling, sleeping, and playing with his brother, Jasper.
Whenever we go to my parents’ house, he has a claimed spot on the top area of the cushion where he sits to keep watch of the front door. He thinks he is a guard dog, but he barks at the door and then if he sees something he runs the other direction, which is cute to see.
I grew up with bigger dog breeds like two Rottweilers and a Brazilian Mastiff at different times. It was always a challenge controlling them on a leash on walks. I remember one time our Brazilian Mastiff, named Nunzio, put a hole in the wall at the front of the house when running with my older brother, Anthony.
Titan loves to play, but he is gentle about it and less destructive, which is probably due to his smaller stature. I never thought about the hold pets could have on people until going through a pandemic and spending all that extra time with them. My husband Ben and I have cherished that extra time with our pets and the memories we have created with them on little getaways.
Liz Caples
I’ve contributed to the Reporter’s Notebook for two weeks now, and it has just occurred to me that I haven’t properly introduced myself! You can probably already guess I am a bit eccentric, having a slight hoarding problem and owning a parrot.
My name is Liz, and I’m the new news clerk at the Gettysburg Times. The job is quite fitting for me, considering I am an English major finishing my third year of college. Writing and reading are my passions, and I’m very excited to be here!
I might as well be a permanent resident of Adams County; I have lived here my entire life. Not that I’m complaining, it’s nice to be surrounded by so much beautiful farmland and that Gettysburg is only a short drive away.
Many years ago, I graduated from Littlestown High School. From there, I earned an associate’s degree at HACC, where I worked for some time as a writing tutor. Graduating with my bachelor’s in English seems almost mythical now, but I’m almost there.
When I’m not reading or writing, I enjoy creating art (primarily portraits), playing instruments (keyboard, trumpet, and bass guitar), and spending time with my other pets (although my parrot prefers that I don’t). Oh, and eating. I love food. Sushi has to be my favorite.
That’s me in a nutshell. I look forward to continuing to work with the Times and all the opportunities that come my way!
Michael Cooper-White
Since we’re in the season of commencement ceremonies, I’ve been recalling all those in which I participated on both ends of the diploma exchange. And I’m musing again about all the associated pomp and paraphernalia, much of it opaque and misunderstood.
Among our county school districts, only Gettysburg’s website uses proper terminology for the end-of-school ceremony. “Graduation” means completion of all requirements for a diploma or degree, which is marked in the ceremony properly called “Commencement.” One can graduate without attending commencement, which is common at big universities where hundreds graduate but many skip commencement. From personal experience when my eldest graduated from the University of Nebraska, I can attest those affairs go on a long time.
“Diploma” comes originally from a Greek word meaning simply “folded paper.” It’s an expensive piece of paper for millions, as today’s debates surrounding student loan debt attest. The “mortar board” hat’s origin lies in the reverence for ancient brick layers who built the foundations of society, as trades workers still do.
The origin of hoods given by colleges and graduate schools remains contested. Since such schools were once all religious institutions, the similarity to clerical garb is apparent. Some suggest medieval monks with shaved heads wore hoods to keep warm in cold cathedral commencements. But others contend hoods were once worn only by professors, into which appreciative students secretly dropped cash offerings for the pedagogue’s wisdom. Such a voluntary “tuition” approach would be popular today.
About one thing there is no confusion or ambiguity. Graduation from any school, whether the graduate attends commencement or not, marks a significant achievement. As all this year’s graduates commence the next chapter of their lives, they deserve our applause for past achievements and best wishes for all that is to come.
Jeff Cook
Despite a dearth of demand, popular or otherwise, I continue my sojourn around the square in search of engraved bricks with meaning for me or possibly for the reading public. Continuing the four-part series in clockwise fashion, I focus this week on the northwest quadrant, which includes everything from the 7-Eleven around to the Lincoln Diner. The etchings are in two locations, next to the courtyard between the Gettysburger and the Union Hotel and in a second space adjacent to Lark, Mt. Hope Winery store and the Pub.
The Gettysburger was formerly the Blue Parrot Bistro and many of the nearby bricks honor those who made it a mythical mecca, like Holliday Giles, Allison McIlhenny and Gary Yount. Their four-legged friends are memorialized as well. Murphy and Lacey logged more hours at the place than many bipeds. Bob Prosperi has a brick in the zone, close to his many stints as art auctioneer for the arts council. So does Ed Kiick, near where he used to sell vinyl records and CDs.
Clayton Wilcox was my former law partner and is a founding father of the Adams County Land Conservancy. Local architect Gary Shaffer and author Jeff Shaara also have their names underfoot.
When I reached the second locale, I quickly realized the enormity of my task and began to scan many bricks simultaneously. Several immortals known to me, and with at least regional fame ended, up on the cutting room floor. Still, there is ghost story author and original Antler Mark Nesbitt, walking tall former Gettysburg police officer Roosevelt Slim Sistrunk, local entrepreneur George Olinger and my one-time dentist, David A. Staneck.
Some names have world-wide renown, Martin Sheen, Ted Turner and Jeff Daniels. Others are well-known in local circles, Victor Swifty Palmer, former Gettysburg Times owner Phil Jones and duct-tape artist supreme Kerry L. Mott. Others with Times connections in the neighborhood include Robert B.J. Small and T.W. Burger.
Frederick J. Casey was my friend and a devoted pioneer in the early days of Adams Community Television (now Community Media). Donald M. Swope and Murray B. Frazee III were my bosses early in my career.
The Gettysburg Club and all-time great member Mary Lou Seamens have their monikers embedded. So does Edward B. Bulleit, a long-time lawyer in our community who was a law school classmate of Richard M. Nixon (no brick for him, yet).
I’m not sure what I’ve gotten myself into, but this is exhausting. The third leg of my journey appears easier (I’ve scouted it). So, I shall continue.
Josh Martin
We must come together in the middle. If not, we will be lost.
The horrific shooting spree at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas left 19 children dead. Two adults also perished after a lunatic opened fire. The images and reports that poured from the school shook our nation to its core. Sadly, this type of atrocity isn’t new to America, but this was different. This was innocent children gunned down in their classroom.
It was terribly reminiscent of a tragic day in 2012 when 26 people, including 20 children, died at the hands of a madman in a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut. Even for those who have grown numb to this type of horror, the scene in Uvalde was unthinkable.
And what immediately followed was inevitable.
Instantly a line was drawn directly down the middle dividing those who support the Second Amendment and those who seemingly wish to confiscate firearms from all citizens. Grandstanding for political purposes was ramped up and we saw some shriek into cameras while others pounded podiums. More binary thinking following a firestorm.
But instead of shouting and pointing fingers, why don’t those with the power to implement change come together and discuss solutions? Actual solutions, not measures that only appeal to their respective bases and deep-pocketed donors.
Why not examine existing background check processes when it comes to purchasing firearms, see if improvements can be made. Take a much deeper look into the mental health component of such checks, exploring educational, safety and training elements that could be included as prerequisites before purchases.
Also review school safety measures such as single points of entry, metal detectors and armed security officers. We have such things in place for much of our daily lives already, why not where our most vulnerable are housed 180 days per year? Leave no stone unturned while working together to make schools – and society in general – safer.
But save the threats and political rhetoric, there is simply no value in that, only division.
The overwhelming majority of gun owners in our country are law-abiding. When a monster goes on a rampage, rarely is that person the object of outrage. Focus on the guilty, not the innocent, while developing ways to prevent this type of unfathomable behavior. In reality, it is impossible to fully eradicate mass murder but understanding what drives people to the point of slaughtering civilians can help combat it.
It wasn’t that long ago that half the cars and trucks in nearby high school parking lots had deer rifles in them during the fall. And no one thought twice about that, because why would they? People were decent, ethical, and moral. Something has gone awry in an awful way, and we need to find out how and why.
Guns have always been here. Monsters who shoot children have not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.