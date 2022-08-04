It all started with a box of crayons and a piece of butcher paper, when he was a high school junior. He and his family were on vacation in Cape May. They were at dinner at the Filling Station, a restaurant that specialized in fried chicken. Meals were served family-style. You got a bucket of chicken, and it literally came in a bucket, a basket of French fries, a bowl of coleslaw, and pitchers of iced tea or lemonade. It was an all-you-can-eat affair, and his dad and a family friend maxed that proposition out every year.

On one particular visit, he was seated at the end of the table. At the next table, which was very close, a middle-aged couple was enjoying the same fare. He looked over at their table and there was a drawing on the brown butcher paper that this restaurant used as tablecloths. For the children there were boxes of crayons on each table. It gave them something to do while waiting on their food. Apparently this gentleman needed something to do as he waited. His drawing was the window pattern that this building featured, with some modifications that made it all the more attractive.

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

