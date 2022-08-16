Inflation has soared to the highest level in four decades. Gas is roughly 40% more expensive than it was a year ago. Groceries are up about 10%.

Yet there’s one sector of the economy where prices are growing much more slowly, health care. And ironically, that’s creating problems for patients who rely on home medical equipment like power wheelchairs, ventilators, and home oxygen equipment.

Thomas Ryan is president and chief executive officer of the American Association for Homecare, www.aahomecare.org.

