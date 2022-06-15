Since February, Victoria Bigelow has been navigating a problem that many parents across Pennsylvania and the country are facing. After Abbott Nutrition issued an infant formula recall, the specialty formula her 9-month-old daughter, Davina, relies on practically disappeared from stores. She switched from powdered formula to liquid, but that soon flew off the shelves too. I met Victoria in Scranton last month and she described how scary it’s been to worry about whether she can feed her child. She’s not alone. Across the Nation, parents and families are struggling to find the formula they need.
Families are feeling desperate and scared—there is no greater fear than not being able to feed your child. The nationwide formula shortage should never have gotten this bad. In February, I became concerned for parents like Victoria when Abbott recalled three types of powdered formula after contamination at its Michigan plant led to multiple infant hospitalizations and one death.
Over the next several months, I pressed Abbott and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on how a recall escalated to a crisis and what they were going to do to get formula back on shelves so parents can feed their children. If you are a parent or caregiver who buys formula, you probably know what happened next. The shortage continued through the spring, making it difficult for more and more families to access the formula they need. Fed up, I demanded that formula manufacturers take immediate steps to resolve this dangerous shortage and get children the nourishment they need.
By May, more of my colleagues in Congress were paying attention. The Senate acted quickly to pass the Access to Baby Formula Act into law, creating some measure of relief for WIC parents like Victoria. The new law makes the WIC program more flexible so that no family is limited by the type of formula they can buy during a shortage or other emergency. While this law eases some of the burden on families, we have to do more to get formula restocked. That’s why President Biden allowed for limited importing of formula and launched Operation Fly Formula to fly it in from abroad. Just last month, a shipment of specialized formula arrived in Pennsylvania thanks to President Biden’s swift response. The President also invoked the Defense Production Act to increase formula production here in the U.S. His Administration is attacking this problem on multiple fronts to make sure safe formula gets to all who need it.
While we work to get Pennsylvania families the formula they need now, we must also ensure a shortage of this magnitude never happens again. Even before the Abbott recall, I worried that the FDA didn’t have enough power to stop a shortage before it begins. Right now, the agency has neither visibility into disruptions that could cause shortages nor authority to compel manufacturers to fill the void when one company faces a supply problem. That needs to change. The FDA needs to be able to get out in front of supply chain disruptions.
That’s why I introduced a bill to protect families and patients who rely on infant formula and other essential sources of nutrition. The Protect Infants from Formula Shortages Act would give the FDA more authority to work with manufacturers to keep formula stocked on shelves. If one manufacturer is facing a shortage, the FDA would be able to direct others to help fill the need. My bill also requires manufacturers to notify the FDA of potential supply disruptions and gives the agency additional tools to proactively work with manufacturers to help prevent or mitigate potential shortages.
In the long term, we have a lot of work to do to correct the failures that led to the formula shortage and ensure that no parent or family ever has to feel this fear and uncertainty again. Victoria should never have to worry about finding her baby’s next meal, nor should any parent. I’m going to keep working to ensure we get formula back on shelves, and I am committed to making sure Pennsylvania families can access all of the resources and services they need to thrive.
