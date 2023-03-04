Jeff Cook
When is a grand slam not a grand slam?
Tim McCarver died last month at the age of 81. He was a former major league catcher with a .271 career batting average and 97 home runs. He retired in 1980 at the age of 38 and became a broadcaster. He was so good at his new craft that he was inducted into the Ford Frick wing of the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016. He played most of his career for the Cardinals and the Phillies. In his younger days, he starred in a World Series and was the starting catcher for championship teams. He actually had two stints with the Phils, the latter in the late ‘70s. During this second go-round, he served as Hall of Fame hurler Steve Carlton’s “caddy,” his personal catcher, for five seasons.
McCarver played every fifth day (when Carlton pitched) and delivered many timely hits with his left-handed bat. In a twist of fate, Nancy and I were there to witness one of the timeliest, but also one of the oddest hits of his career, and in the annals of the game.
We were in Pittsburgh visiting my parents. It was July 4, 1976. We were celebrating our nation’s birth by attending a double header between the Pirates and the Phillies at Three Rivers Stadium (I’m pretty sure it wasn’t Mom’s idea).
The Phillies had loaded the bases with one out early in a game they eventually won, 10-7. Garry Maddox stood at first base when McCarver launched a bomb to deep right field. McCarver, not knowing if the ball would be caught, ran hard out of the box thinking “three-run double if it hits the wall.” Maddox, meanwhile, tagged up at first. His mindset was, “if it’s out, we’ll all trot around the bags.”
As he rounded first and headed for second, McCarver looked up and saw the ball leave the yard for an apparent grand slam. One slight problem, Maddox was behind him. He had passed a runner on the base-path and was called out. The other three runs counted so no harm done. It went into the record book as a 3-RBI single.
At the time, we knew it was something we had never seen before. Turns out, it has happened only two other times in major league history.
Rest in peace, Timmy!
Amanda Hollabaugh
Recently, I decided to transfer universities and commute about an hour 1 way to class. I can’t even begin to tell you the hundreds of miles that I’ve put on my car or the thousands of songs that I’ve listened to.
This week, I was listening to music and the song “These Are My People” by Rodney Atkins came on and I started thinking about “my people” or more specifically, my family. Then the chorus came on
“But these are my people, this is where I come from, We’re given’ this life everything we got and then some. It ain’t always pretty, but real. It’s the way were made, wouldn’t have it any other way, These are my people.”
I’ve never really thought about it until this week but I am so insanely fortunate to have the family that I was blessed with. My family really are my people. I was given a dad who would fight to the ends of the earth for his family, a mom that holds us steady and strong and is the biggest supporter and a sister who always pushes me to be the absolute best that I can be.
Going even farther, I have the most fun aunts, the funniest uncles, the craziest cousins, and the most supportive grandparents. The hundreds of family holidays, water balloon fights, picnics, parties, and impromptu meetings on the farm only prove my point even further.
I really do have the best family in the whole world. As I get older, I feel like I realize it more and more. They’ve always been there for everything. From every soccer game and dance recital, to every musical and awards ceremony, they were always there in the front row cheering me on. They were there for everything: good and bad. They never missed a single thing and that has meant the world to me.
Even though I don’t tell them often enough, I am so grateful for them. So this is for them: you really are my people. Thank you for everything that you do.
John Spangler
In American history, there were two waves of great awakenings that brought about spiritual and moral reforms. One of the reforms was the movement to abolish slavery. Americans awakened to the condition of enslaved human beings and rose to call for their freedom.
So when another form of the word awake, or in this case, “woke” recently entered public discourse, it brings with it a spiritual and moral history. Taking an average of easy to find online definitions, woke means: “alert to injustice and discrimination in society, especially racism.”
Having a social consciousness of someone else’s condition is a moral value, and a sign of maturity. But now, there are factions who are claiming that such consciousness is nefarious, backward or broken.
One politician unbelievably brags Florida is “where woke comes to die.” Others like him are using the phrase to accuse, designed to harm, and insult. Such talk is not only backward, but embarrassingly woodenheaded. What kind of mindset believes being alert to injustice is a bad way to live in the world?
It reminds me of the rhetoric of another cable news personality who warned his listeners to run away if they heard their religious leaders mention “social justice” in a positive light. Listening to candidates vying for the Republican primary in New Hampshire, I heard candidates trying to out one other for being “empathetic.” To display “empathy” was to disqualify a candidate for public leadership in those circles. We saw this behavior as due to a form of testosterone poisoning.
I will stick with the spiritual history and the broadest consensus, that awakening, that being woke, that being alert to injustice is a good thing. My wife said it even more plainly: to attack the idea of being woke is to attack the essential world view of her religious faith.
It’s the oldest trick in the book, now a habit of right-wing fringe thought leaders, to literally steal positive, morally upright value-centric words and turn them into partisan, negative, accusatory labels. “Social justice” and “woke” are already hanging in the balance. But we should see it for what it is, a misogynist attack on healthy reform voices, and a disrespect for Christian and other religious faiths. communities. We should not tolerate it in our public leaders or the snide media pundits who egg them on.
Harry Hartman
I was lucky to acquire a love of reading at an early age. I was and still am a voracious reader, especially American history from the time period just prior to the French & Indian War. Part of my reading habits came from the fact that due to severe speech defects I was not able to talk until I was six years old, but I have certainly made up for it since; I have also told my family that I had nothing to say to them until I was six.
I was able to share my love of reading through the wonderful opportunity to read to a daycare class this week during the United Way of Adams County’s (UWAC) Read Across America Program in honor of Dr. Seuss’s 119th birthday.
Congratulations to Diana Fasnacht, director of the Ready To Learn program at UWAC and to the UWAC staff for another successful program supporting early literacy in Adams County. I have always felt the gift of reading can take you far in life and no place is too far away if you can read about it.
On a personal level, it was amazing how quickly my morning bad mood changed to an upbeat and positive one once I entered the Growing Place Childcare Center in Gettysburg. Seeing the children’s eyes light up and feeling their great enthusiasm to tell me all about their own pets at home as I read the Dr. Seuss book, “What Pet Should I Get,” truly made my day. There was one boy in the class who was very shy and would not even look at the book as I started reading but by the end, obviously due to the writing style of Dr. Seuss, he was a full participant in the book and the educational games we played after the book was complete. He also was willing to share that he had pet fish at home. What a great and uplifting experience I had on Thursday morning. The teacher of the class took a picture of me reading to the children that now hangs on my refrigerator at home.
I was also able to help the UWAC raise money by volunteering during its annual Purse Auction on Thursday evening. The auction was a great event, and a good time was had by all under the expert leadership of Purse Auction Chairwoman Nancy Cook. Funds raised during the exciting auction event go to assist the Adams County Children and Youth Services Independent Living Program, which assists younger people in our community get a strong start on the road to adulthood and also the UWAC Ready to Learn Program. What a tremendous event and … WOW, do woman love their purses!!!
The great thing about the United Way of Adams County is every dollar collected is given back to Adams County supporting their slogan, ‘We Give Where We Live!”
Jim Hale
I find I’m trusting my phone’s camera more and more, but my big old 35-millimeter digital SLR is still far better in many situations.
My SLR was high-tech once, but it’s probably 10 years old now and wasn’t the newest generation of tech when I bought it.
The phone is fine when motion isn’t involved. For group shots, casual snapshots, and the like, even in mediocre lighting, it rarely fails to produce a nice image. And the photos are plenty big enough and high-resolution enough for use in the newspaper. (In general, people are too focused on how many megapixels a phone or other camera can capture. Within reason, it’s not generally an issue unless you plan to print out your photos.)
With all that said, when motion is involved, as at an emergency scene or a sporting event, nothing beats a real SLR camera which lets you use various lenses, easily and instantly zoom, and precisely control focus, aperture, and exposure time. Combinations of the last two let you prioritize either freezing the action or maintaining focus through a deeper slice of the image.
But on a phone, by the time you reverse-pinch your fingers on the screen to zoom in, or tap to choose a focus point, the shot is long gone. Besides, all you’d have captured is a bunch of blurs, either from things moving or the phone picking the wrong thing to focus on.
Also, a separate flash can be attached to an old-fashioned camera. Such a flash is generally brighter than the one onboard a phone, and if you have a really good separate flash, the head can be pointed in all different directions to avoid shadows and red-eye.
SLR means single-lens reflex. An angled mirror projects the exact image the lens is “seeing” in real time to the eyepiece you look through. That’s infinitely better than peering at a phone screen that’s always a moment behind the action and may be impossible to see in sunlight.
The latest generation of professional-type cameras aren’t SLR, but “mirrorless.” Being a dinosaur, I haven’t used one yet. But, by the accounts I’ve read, they have the same problem as a phone camera, offering a laggy view that makes capturing fast action impossible.
As with my preference for a stick-shift car, I’ll stick to an SLR when it counts. Give me precise control over supposed convenience.
Now, do I miss film? As someone who once did darkroom work, I most certainly do not. Photoshop is way better, just as word processing is better than using a typewriter (which I did for years).
And I certainly don’t miss buying film. In the old days, I got into trouble if I shot too much film at a fire or something. Film was expensive to buy and expensive and time-consuming to develop, as were prints. Luckily, photons hitting an electronic sensor cost nothing.
Where once I was limited to a roll of 24 or 36 shots, now I can capture hundreds of images. The only problem is sorting through them all to find the best one or two.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
It has been an eventful week. I really enjoyed getting to see the talent on display at high school musical rehearsals.
As I’ve shared before, theater was something special to my family, especially in high school. I had the opportunity to perform with both of my brothers in different shows from “Damn Yankees” to “Smile.”
I love getting to talk to students about the shows they have worked really hard to pull together in a short time. On Monday, I went to Bermudian Springs High School’s rehearsal of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
Individuals can get tickets online at Bermudian.org. The show is tonight at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” offers a unique twist for students because it is completely sung throughout.
I went to Gettysburg Area High School’s rehearsal of “Pippin” on Tuesday. Performances are today at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Many students shared how their roles challenged them with dynamic emotions to display.
My colleague Jim Hale covered Fairfield High School’s musical production of “Cinderella,” which will have face-painting available and light-up magic wands for sale. Shows are planned today at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Scot A. Pitzer
Arendtsville just doesn’t get the publicity it deserves.
After all, the National Apple Harvest Festival, which is approaching its 60th anniversary, literally abuts the municipality, but the host site South Mountain Fairgrounds has a Biglerville address.
Biglerville is a good 10 minutes away.
I have an aunt twho lives in Arendstville, but she actually has a Biglerville address. Confused? It’s not uncommon for the community.
Over the years, Arendtsville has been known for hosting myriad historic events, such as the original Mentzer Family Wiffleball Classic. It’s where my all-star career began.
Of course, numerous celebrities have been associated with the Arendtsville Intermediate School, such as Wenksville United Methodist Church Choir Director Sheri Tuckey, physical education instructor and Color Day guru Deborah Yargar-Reed, and Judy Pitzer.
My mom was arguably the best third basewoman the Mentzer Family Wiffleball Classic has ever seen in its storied history.
And who could forget my elementary school Principal Gayle Griffie? Even when I see her at the Elkhorn Inn, now nearly 30 years later, she still reminds me to kindly remove my hat.
Similarly, the Arendtsville Apple Knockers, led by vicious slugger Uncle Stan Mentzer, were a force to be reckoned with in the South Penn Baseball League.
Despite all of those success stories, Arendtsville has struggled to gain the attention that it deserves. But the dark days are behind us with Penn State true freshman wrestler Levi Haines.
If you haven’t heard, Haines is whipping butt up in State College, where he is annihilating the Big Ten competition. In fact, he is destroying everyone and everything that crosses his path.
Happy Valley has never been the same since Haines arrived on campus.
Head Coach Cael Sanderson, perhaps one of the best wrestlers in the history of our nation, recently removed Haines’ redshirt status, cementing his spot in the lineup at 157 pounds.
Haines just keeps winning. Media pundits have described some of his victories as “upsets,” nah, he’s just that good.
Proudly, whenever he steps onto the mat at the Bryce Jordan Center, his hometown of “ARENDTSVILLE” is emblazoned across the big screen. Similarly, the wrestling program lists Arendtsville as his hometown, as well.
Finally, Arendtsville is on the map because of Levi Haines. There is no looking back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.