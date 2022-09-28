The political silly season commences Sept. 19, the first day of mail-in ballots for the November midterm election in Pennsylvania.

No election is “silly” as control of the House and Senate hang in the balance. What is silly is the extent candidates will go in order to obtain your vote. Democrats believe the Keystone state is their best opportunity to pick up another seat and retain control of the Senate.

Greg Maresca is a freelance writer who lives in Elysburg, Northumberland County.

