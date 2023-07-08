Maybe I am late to the game with these thoughts, but I believe the issues are important enough to be raised again in this forum.
While I believe all public government meetings are important, there is an extremely important meeting happening Wednesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. in the Gettysburg Borough Council Chambers which involves all borough residents, and for that matter from a public safety standpoint, affects all county residents.
The borough’s zoning hearing board will consider variance and special exception requests from the engineering firm representing the developer who plans to develop the large and long-time empty lot between Carlisle Street and Stratton Street. I can honestly say this hearing has significant future ramifications for many, and I would hope all are paying attention.
The zoning hearing board is being asked to grant variances and special exceptions pertaining to setback rules, building height rules, and the construction of a smaller transit center.
The zoning hearing board has a detailed list of items that they must consider prior to granting the variances or special exceptions to borough ordinances, and on most of these items I think the developer qualifies for the variances and special exceptions approval.
But there are a few items I believe enter into the gray area that I would ask and hope the zoning hearing board members between now and Wednesday and borough leadership and planners in the future take a hard look at and hopefully have already asked questions of those with the knowledge to provide informed answers.
Two of the most important items that need to be looked into are:
• “The proposed use will not adversely affect public facilities and utilities, such as water, sewer, police and fire protection, schools, etc.”
• “That the variance, if authorized, will not alter the essential character of the neighborhood or district in which the property is located….”
I would hope if the zoning hearing board members are doing their jobs, they have reached out to all emergency services entities, police, fire and emergency medical service providers, to make sure those critical and life-saving departments can handle the influx of residents and others who will be working within the soon to be developed area.
I also wonder if members of the zoning hearing board or anyone associated with this development or even borough leadership has been in contact with the Gettysburg Municipal Authority (GMA) regarding whether water is an issue with the new usage that could be added to the system.
Nothing will “alter the essential character of a neighborhood” more than lack of water, crime, or a fire. In today’s world where our incredibly brave and dedicated local firefighters are volunteers and where it is hard to recruit police officers to small-towns and to hire qualified EMTs, our hometown heroes and their ability to do their jobs and save local lives must be our number one priority when discussing potential new housing and commercial developments.
In recent months I have attended several meetings regarding new developments in Cumberland Township. Mark Guise from GMA, with his expert opinion on water services, was sought out and listened to regarding the increased water usage, along with water pressure issues. Has Mark’s opinion been solicited by the developer or the zoning hearing board?
To the best of my knowledge, no one from the borough or the developer has reached out to Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny to find out what type of strain this additional 700-plus people living and working in that area will put on his manpower. Perhaps our currently sized local police department can handle the additional number of residents and commercial traffic, but if he has not been asked, how would anyone know? Borough leadership just did the right thing for once and added two new police officers to its ranks, but how will these new residents and the other commercial structures on this site be fit into the patrol times of our great local police department?
Has any member of the zoning hearing board confirmed with the local fire departments, especially the Gettysburg Fire Department, how the additional population center will affect fire protection in the county?
There is no doubt that this area of the borough needs to have some type of commercial-style development take place, and I am happy that there is finally movement and a plan. It is also very evident nothing that gets built in this area is going to make everyone happy, but this zoning hearing board and borough leadership need to do their homework now to assure that all of these issues have been asked and answered for public safety issues. Hearing that the public safety questions I am asking will get asked and answered later during the development of this project is not good enough.
There is also another issue that does not factor into the current decision because it has already been approved. We should remember that all three affected taxing bodies (Adams County, the Gettysburg Area School District, and the Borough of Gettysburg) have granted tax abatement programs to this site. The property will be taxed on its current accessed value, not at what the property will be valued at once developed. It truly was a win to get this property back on the tax rolls and I am sure the potential tax abatement had a lot to do with getting the property sold.
Due to the abatement, this could mean that any additional tax strain placed on these three entities will be paid for by current taxpayers for the foreseeable future. If the borough does need more police officers to maintain safety in that area, current borough taxpayers could be on the hook to pay for this. If the school district needs to hire additional teachers or other personnel if there is an influx of children living in the 160-plus apartments that are proposed, current taxpayers could be picking up the tab.
I will tell all, at the time this tax abatement plan was before the three entities, I was strongly in favor of the abatement to help get the property sold and back on the tax rolls and I stand by that decision.
The decision on what happens to this property going forward is now in the hands of local officials, which is just one more reason why elections matter, especially local elections.
Perhaps this gives the for zoning board members and the community something to consider between now and Wednesday night.
Harry Hartman is the publisher of the Gettysburg Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.